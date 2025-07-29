Eddie Howe admits he has had no contact with Alexander Isak's representatives while on Newcastle's preseason tour. (0:45)

Open Extended Reactions

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe has said that Alexander Isak's future at the club is not fully in his control as speculation surrounding his star striker continues to grow.

Sources have told ESPN that Isak is open to a move away from Newcastle this summer with Liverpool favourites to sign the Sweden international.

Last week, Isak was left out of Newcastle's squad for their preseason tour to Asia with a thigh injury. He also missed Newcastle's first friendly of the summer against Celtic, with Howe citing speculation around his future at the club as a reason.

"He is still our player. He's contracted to us," Howe told reporters in Seoul, South Korea.

"We, to a degree, control what is next for him. I would love to believe all possibilities are still available to us. My wish is that he stays, but that's not in my full control.

Alexander Isak's future at Newcastle may be out of manager Eddie Howe's hands. Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

"We have not received a formal offer for Alex, from any club. My wish is that he stays and we see him playing again next year."

The 25-year old joined Newcastle from Real Sociedad in 2022 and still has three years left on his contract at St. James' Park.

- Newcastle won't let Isak transfer speculation affect them - Howe

- Why Liverpool still want Alexander Isak this summer

- Alexander Isak: Newcastle have transfer decision to make - Howe

Isak has scored 62 goals for Newcastle in his three years on Tyneside and helped the club to a Carabao Cup trophy and Champions League qualification last season.

Newcastle take on a K-League XI in Suwon, South Korea on July 30 before facing Tottenham in Hong Kong on Aug. 3 to round off their Asia preseason tour.

Information from ESPN's Mark Ogden contributed to this report.