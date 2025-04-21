It's draft week! The 2025 NFL draft kicks off Thursday in Green Bay, Wisconsin, at 8 p.m. ET (on ESPN/ABC/ESPN App). It's time for me to unleash my final mock draft for this cycle. And of course, I saved the best for last.

This seven-round mock draft identifies all 257 prospects who I believe will be selected this week. I've compiled this set of projections based on my latest intel from conversations with sources throughout the league, months of scouting the deep class and examining each team's biggest positional needs. I didn't project any trades, but I do have 12 quarterbacks getting picked and plenty of surprises.

So here it is: seven rounds, 257 picks and a lot of predictions for prospects' new homes. We'll start the journey with the Tennessee Titans at No. 1. Compensatory picks are marked with an asterisk.

ROUND 1

Cam Ward, QB, Miami

All signs point to Tennessee selecting Ward with the No. 1 pick. Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter and Colorado receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter are both ranked higher on my board, but new general manager Mike Borgonzi appears ready to tie his early tenure to the top-ranked QB in this class. The Titans need Ward to turn around their franchise just like he did in college at FCS Incarnate Word, Washington State and Miami. He showed tremendous growth at each stop, shining with his playmaking ability and decisiveness. Tennessee is hoping that ability continues to blossom under coach Brian Callahan.