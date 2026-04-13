Washington Commanders 2026 NFL draft picks, biggest needs

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ASHBURN, Va. -- The 2026 NFL draft (8 p.m. ET on ESPN, ABC, ESPN App) will start on April 23 in Pittsburgh. The Washington Commanders are scheduled to make six of the draft's 257 picks, beginning with the No. 7 selection of the first round on Thursday night.

During the three-day event (Rounds 2-3 on April 24 and Rounds 4-7 on April 25), we will update this page with analysis on every pick.

A full list of Washington's selections are below, in addition to positional needs.

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Kiper's Big Board | Team needs

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Washington Commanders 2026 draft picks

Round 1: No. 7 overall

Round 3: No. 71

Round 5: No. 147

Round 6: No. 187

Round 6: No. 209

Round 7: No. 223

Top three needs: WR, CB, C

The Commanders simply need more good players, but some positions definitely need more help. They fortified their receiver depth but lack a strong No. 2 opposite Terry McLaurin after Alec Pierce and Romeo Doubs opted for other situations. At cornerback, Washington has only three players under contract who would be considered roster locks, but two of them are around 5-foot-9.

The Commanders released center Tyler Biadasz and failed to sign Tyler Linderbaum. Nick Allegretti will compete for the job if nothing else, but adding a center to develop later in the draft would be wise.

What's the best-case scenario for the Commanders at No. 7?

A team that is willing to trade up, which would allow them to recoup a day-two draft pick. Washington enters the draft with six picks, but only two in the first three rounds -- with a roster they need to replenish with more youth. It's doubtful they'd want to move back more than a few spots -- there are players the Commanders like who could help them that will be available in the top 12. But with only one QB expected to be drafted in the top 10, GM Adam Peters said at the combine that it will be difficult to entice any team to move up.