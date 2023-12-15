Open Extended Reactions

ASHBURN, Va., -- Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson won't play Sunday vs. the Los Angeles Rams because of a hamstring injury.

Robinson injured his hamstring in a 45-10 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Dec. 3 and, following Washington's bye, did not practice this week. Robinson leads Washington with 664 yards rushing and tied for first with five rushing touchdowns.

In Robinson's last six games, he averaged 4.5 yards per carry with 10 carries of 10 or more yards. In the first seven games he averaged 3.8 yards per run and had only eight carries for 10 or more yards. Robinson also had become a receiving threat this season, with 29 receptions for 326 yards and three touchdowns.

Antonio Gibson and rookie Chris Rodriguez will split Robinson's duties. Gibson, who has served as Washington's primary third-down back this season, has caught 37 passes for another 322 yards and two scores. Coach Ron Rivera said Jonathan Williams, who is on Washington's practice squad, will be elevated and might play as well.

Gibson also has rushed for 193 yards, averaging 4.2 yards per run; Rodriguez has rushed for 154 yards and averaged 5.0 yards per carry.

"I feel good about all three of them," Rivera said. "We want to see more of Chris as well. The big part for him is understanding how to play fast. It's a little different when you get to this level to play with good tempo and good speed and at the same time have a natural feel for the inside and outside zone [runs]."