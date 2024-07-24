Dan Orlovsky joins "The Pat McAfee Show" to discuss why Tua Tagovailoa hasn't been extended by the Dolphins yet. (1:22)

MIAMI -- Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was present for the team's first practice of training camp Wednesday, although his participation was limited amidst ongoing contract negotiations.

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said Tagovailoa's participation will likely continue to be limited for the foreseeable future, and mirror his workload in previous practices this offseason. The former No. 5 overall pick attended mandatory minicamp in its entirety in June but was absent for at least a portion of the team's offseason program before that.

When he was present during organized team activities, he did not participate in 11-on-11 drills.

"It's very fluid," McDaniel said. "We're taking it day by day, today I expect it to be kind of like OTAs and we'll move on from there."

Tagovailoa took two snaps Wednesday during 11-on-11 drills, handing the ball off to running backs both times; he fully participated in individual and 7-on-7 drills.

Even when he wasn't on the field, his teammates said they felt his presence and understand the position he's in.

"Very active. He's here, he's present, he's continuing to be a leader," Dolphins tight end Jonnu Smith said. "Continuing to be vocal, continuing to be a guy that this team can continue to look up to as our QB1. And he's doing all the right things, man. That's just the business side of it, you know what I mean? As a player, I completely understand and Tua got to take care of what Tua got to take care of.

"But he's here, he's working, he's getting better along with the rest of us."

Tagovailoa led the NFL in passing yards in 2023 with a career-high 4,624 yards and 29 touchdowns, while quelling concerns about his durability by playing all 18 of the Dolphins' games. He and the team have been negotiating a new contract extension since the beginning of the offseason with both sides publicly stating their desire to get a deal done.

Nothing has come to fruition as of late July, however, despite Tagovailoa's visible agitation with the lack of a resolution during minicamp.

The price to reach said resolution may be climbing.

This offseason, Jared Goff and Trevor Lawrence signed extensions with the Detroit Lions and Jacksonville Jaguars worth $212 million and $275 million, respectively. Both deals are among the three most expensive contracts in the NFL in terms of average annual value.

"I mean, I'm not blind to people that are in my position that are getting paid," Tagovailoa said in June. "Am I concerned about it? I'm not concerned about it, but there's a lot of discussion that we've had that we just are trying to move that thing into the right direction where we can both be happy.

"I'll tell you one thing; the market is the market. If we didn't have a market, then none of that would matter. It would just be an organizational thing. It didn't matter if that guy got paid that because it's up to the organization. So that's what I would say -- the market is the market. That's it."

Tagovailoa reported for veteran report day Tuesday and has been in contact with both the team and his teammates.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill said he expected the "competitive" quarterback to practice when he spoke to the media Tuesday and spoke highly of Tagovailoa's mental state.

"Tua, he's in great spirits," Hill said. "Obviously, I can't speak on his part about the contract situation because that's his business -- his personal business -- and as his teammate, as his brother, I try to stay out of that. But as far as how he feels as far as mental health standpoint, he feels amazing. He's very excited to be back in the building with all of the guys, so it's great to see him out there.

"Still coming in to work, still about his business without having a deal done and it's just been awesome, man. Just having him around. Just his presence means a lot to a lot of the guys, especially me, so excited."

Tagovailoa is not the only player who will be absent from team drills Wednesday.

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was placed on the active/physically unable to perform list, as were pass rushers Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb, and linebacker David Long Jr.

McDaniel said the starters' absence presents an opportunity for players further down the depth chart to prove not only their mental fortitude, but also what they can do with additional reps.

"One thing about being in the National Football League is there's stuff that goes on that you can't control," McDaniel said. "I'm not going to forecast how long anything looks a certain way -- we'll adjust however we see fit to make sure we're appropriately positioning our players for success. All of those things are a distraction if you allow them to be.

"Myself, I have open conversations about that stuff with the team to understand that we're not robots. You have to consciously make sure that you're worried about the right stuff. I think our team is."