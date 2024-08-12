Take a look at the facts and figures behind Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon's time in New England. (1:11)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Multiple teams have inquired about trading for pass rusher Matthew Judon amid his contract stalemate with the New England Patriots, sources told ESPN senior NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler.

Judon is due a base salary of $6.5 million in the final year of his contract. New England made a contract offer to Judon this summer, which Judon did not accept, sources told Fowler.

Judon had said on a recent podcast that he wrote out his own proposal to the Patriots and was awaiting a response. He also said he would play on his contract if necessary, but believed it didn't reflect his value.

Tension between the sides had come to the forefront on July 29 when Judon showed up to the first full-pads practice of training camp without pads. He was seen speaking with coach Jerod Mayo, and appeared to be animated, before leaving the field. He later returned to the field to speak with executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf and director of player personnel Matt Groh, again appearing to be animated.

Judon later explained what unfolded from his point of view, saying he wasn't ready to practice that day and departed so he wasn't a distraction. He added that he received a message that led him to return to the field to address Wolf.

Judon wasn't around the team for practice the next day, according to teammates, but it remains unclear if that was his choice or dictated by the team.

He then returned to participate in the next practice, and things have since quieted down. For example, in the preseason opener Thursday, Judon was on the sideline and helping assist Mayo in tutoring outside linebacker Oshane Ximines on setting a sturdy edge in the running game.

"He was dialed in, excited for the players, and he was coaching them up. No complaints from me," Mayo said Sunday, before referencing what unfolded July 29 and adding: "It's one day. I think we all have a bad day every once in a while."

First-year defensive coordinator DeMarcus Covington said Judon's contract status hasn't changed what he has witnessed from him on defense.

"He's been the same for us," Covington said Monday. "I always stay out of those conversations, but for the defensive staff, he's been Judon. He's been great in the classroom. He's been great for us on the practice field. And I look at it like this: We all have bad days, right? Unfortunately for him, his bad day will be on camera. Everybody got to see it. Other than that, the guy has been who he's been since we signed him. I have nothing but respect and love for Judon and what he can and will do for this team."

First-year outside linebackers coach Drew Wilkins noted his time coaching Judon with the Baltimore Ravens, and how there was a similar situation at that time.

"From my perspective with Matt, this is the third time me and him have been in training camp and he's been in a contract year -- 2019, and then he got franchised [tagged] in 2020. All three of those years he attacks with such professionalism," he said.

"I think great players compartmentalize the business part of the game with the football part of it. He loves football. He loves his teammates. You're able to say, 'put that in a bucket, that's a separate thing.' But when it's time to work, he's working. When it's time to lead, he's leading. It really is like having another coach in there."