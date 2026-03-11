NFL bringing back front office, coaching accelerator program

Open Extended Reactions

LOS ANGELES -- The NFL is bringing back its front office and coaching accelerator program, which was paused in 2025. The program will now include nonminority participants, according to a memo sent to teams Tuesday that was obtained by ESPN.

"The May accelerator is intended to focus on advancing talent from underrepresented groups," the memo said, "while remaining open to qualified senior-level candidates of all backgrounds."

The league created the program in 2022 with the intention of increasing diversity in leadership roles, but it was paused in 2025 to be "reimagined." The new accelerator program will run during the May 18-20 league meetings.

According to the memo, the program has shifted its focus toward more senior-level candidates who are aligned with head coach and general manager readiness. Previously, the accelerator centered on high-potential candidates earlier in their careers.

The NFL's diversity and inclusion efforts came into focus after this year's hiring cycle, as just one minority candidate -- Tennessee Titans coach Robert Saleh -- was hired among 10 openings.

Heading into the 2026 season, there are five non-white head coaches in the league: DeMeco Ryans of the Houston Texans, Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Aaron Glenn of the New York Jets, Dave Canales of the Carolina Panthers and Saleh.

Speaking during Super Bowl week in February, commissioner Roger Goodell said that the NFL needed to become a more diverse league "across every platform, including coaching," and that the league still had "work to do."