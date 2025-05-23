State of Origin: Most dangerous three players for both states

Matt Bungard takes a look at some of the most shocking selections by the Blues and Maroons, as well as some of the bigger names to miss out. (2:09)

Game I of the 2025 State of Origin series kicks off at Suncorp Stadium on Wednesday May 28 with both states keyed up for the annual gladiatorial battle. Ready to collide are 34 of the best available rugby league players in the country. Each selected for their skill set, each expected to rise to the occasion and give their all for the pride of their state.

But which of the 34 is most likely to break the game open? Who are the players to watch closely? Who are the real danger men?

We choose the three players from each state who will set alarm bells ringing every time they handle the ball.

Five-eighth: Cameron Munster

Munster missed the 2025 series with crook hips and returns to the fold in great form. He has shed some kilograms and given up alcohol in an attempt to squeeze the best out of his aging body. The results are starting to show on the field for the Storm this season, as Munster heads back towards his conniving best. He has recently stated that he is hoping his new fitness regime can help him once again dominate the Origin arena.

The biggest danger for the Blues from Munster is that he is so unpredictable. Even when a play breaks down he is able to make something out of nothing. His passing, running and short kicking games are all first class, but on the Origin stage it is his ability to find and win the big moments, that makes him such a threat.

Centre: Latrell Mitchell

Latrell has been warming up nicely for State of Origin with some incredible recent performances for the Rabbitohs. He might prefer playing fullback, but as good as he is in the No.1 jersey, most people agree that centre is his best position. The Blues' game plan should contain a line in bold and underlined saying; " get the ball to the centres as soon and as often as possible " as both Latrell and Stephen Crichton are world class players capable of carving up any defence.

Latrell's strength lies in his power and ability to both attract defenders and then deal with those defenders. If he isn't cutting through the line, he is creating space for the players around him, whether that be the winger outside or the fullback lurking on the inside. It takes at least two defenders to control him and even then he is likely to slip a pass. Young Roosters centre Robert Toia, making his Origin debut after 10 first grade games, has been handed the unenviable task of marking Latrell. Regardless of what he is able to do with the ball in hand, if Toia can contain Latrell for 80 minutes, they'll build a statue of him next to the one of Wally Lewis.

Centre: Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow

The Hammer will be THE most dangerous player on the field on Wednesday night -- full stop. One of rugby league's most exciting ball runners, Tabuai-Fidow has to be constantly watched. When he takes off towards half a gap, you generally have one chance of making an effective tackle, if you miss, it is all over. His gift of speed is matched by his vision, he always seems to be where he is needed most.

Tabuai-Fidow is another star trading his preferred fullback jersey for a place in the centres. You can expect that he will still pop up all over the field looking for opportunities. With Harry Grant a master of taking advantage of a scattered defensive line, Tabuai-Fidow will be sniffing around the ruck just waiting to be set free on a devastating run. If Queensland get up to win the opener in Brisbane, you can almost be certain that Tabuai-Fidow will have contributed at least one try to their tally.

Halfback: Nathan Cleary

Cleary missed the back end of the 2024 series through injury and will be keen to make the most of this year's Origin. While at club level he has convinced most people that he is the best halfback in the game, he is yet to really grab an Origin series by the horns. His organisational skills and positional kicking will be key to steering the Blues around the field all night.

Queensland will need to watch Cleary's running, passing and short kicking games, as he can cause havoc whenever he has the ball. His club-honed combinations with lock Isaah Yeo and fullback Dylan Edwards enable him to take advantage of a struggling defence with Edwards or dish it off to Yeo for some hard yards when there is nothing on.

Cleary has proven in multiple grand finals that he can work miracles. If he is allowed to play at his best, the Blues will more than likely win.

Interchange: Tom Dearden

Nothing to worry about initially as he bides his time on the bench, but with Harry Grant having only one game under his belt since returning from injury, Dearden is set to see more time at dummy-half than would be expected. Dearden has proven so far in his short Origin career that he brings an instant burst of energy to the Maroons when he comes on. Slater will use him when the Blues are battling fatigue and he has the ability to cut the defence up.

He is an explosive runner of the ball, a decisive passer and has a dangerous short kicking game. He will spark the Maroons attack when the Blues defence are least able to cope. More comfortable in the halves, should he be needed there, his vision around the ruck makes him a natural and dangerous dummy half.

Interchange: Hudson Young

Starting on the bench, edge forward Young might seem to be an odd choice for a danger man, but there are few, if any, forwards playing better football than him currently. He has been a try-scoring machine for the Raiders this year and when he comes onto the field, with fresh legs, and aims up at the edge defenders, the Maroons will need to have their wits about them.

Young has had two previous shots in two Origin series and let his immaturity cost him a repeat appearance both times. He has a short fuse and has been guilty of being baited into unnecessary altercations, but this year with the Raiders he has shown a new-found maturity. He knows this is his best shot a nailing down a long-term stint in the sky blue jersey and the hint of desperation will make him a very dangerous prospect when he is injected into the game.