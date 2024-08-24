Open Extended Reactions

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Santino Ferrucci won the first pole of his IndyCar career on Saturday and gave AJ Foyt Racing the top starting spot at Portland International Raceway.

Ferrucci, who is benefiting from a first-year alliance between Foyt and Team Penske, pulled off the shocking result by out-qualifying Penske driver Will Power -- the best qualifier in IndyCar history.

It was the first pole for Foyt since Takuma Sato won the top starting spot at Detroit a decade ago. Team President Larry Foyt was waiting for post-qualifying media obligations to end before calling his 89-year-old father at home in Texas about the pole.

"It's huge. I think you could see how happy everybody is, because you know, a couple of years ago it was very much a struggle," Foyt said. "We've just kept building this team, kept adding better people, and it's led to all this."

Said A.J. Foyt: "We've been close before but it's so close now where they've been right there three or four times so I'm just glad it finally happened I told Larry to tell Santino and the team congratulations because they've worked really hard and I'm proud of them." Ferrucci could not stop grinning following his run.

"I think it's no secret how hard we've been working this year," Ferrucci said. "My first career pole in IndyCar, and I'm not known for being the best qualifier. Today we just felt it. We unrolled off the trailer amazing.

"It's been a year of hard work and progression and we've showed some real speed at times. It feels great to put it together, man. Oh my God. We brought it."

Ferrucci will start from the pole Sunday in his 74th career start and said that means "everything" to him.

"Hell, I've got some more bargaining power for next year," said Ferrucci, who does not have a contract with Foyt in place for 2025. David Malukas recently signed with the two-car team and Larry Foyt has not decided who will be the second driver.

Ferrucci is in his second season driving for Foyt; Sting Ray Robb is in his first year with the team.

"I don't think it's any secret that I've very much found a home here with Larry and AJ Foyt, so I want to stay and I think that's in the cards here," Ferrucci said. "There's obviously a lot that needs to happen and it's a pretty big offseason, but getting pole today definitely, definitely doesn't hurt."

Power, who is still mathematically eligible to win the IndyCar championship, qualified second as Chevrolet took the top two stops. Power was waiting for Ferrucci to finish his interviews to congratulate him with a hug.

"Good job man, I'm proud of you," Power said. "I hope you ran my setup."

Power said he'll benefit from starting alongside Ferrucci.

"His lap was very good, he did a good job," Power later added. "It's great to be on the front row with somewhat of a teammate. Santino, we share information some, so we can talk about the start."

Larry Foyt said the alliance with Team Penske has been a critical assist for the once-mighty Foyt organization.

"They've been super to work with and I've learned a lot and can't thank them enough for everything they've done just to help us achieve this and get to where we're headed," Foyt said. "Awesome, awesome organization to be with."

Álex Palou, a two-time Portland winner who locked up the championship last season at this track with his win, qualified third despite going off course early in the final group. The Spaniard holds a 59-point lead in the standings in pursuit of his third IndyCar championship in four years.

He's not considering this season a lock because there are three races remaining after Portland, and they are all on ovals where Palou has never raced before. He's also never won a race on any oval.

"Ultimately we need to keep finishing ahead of Palou," Power said. "I can be more aggressive than he can be on the start. I have a lot to lose, but I have less to lose than he does and we'll just focus on trying to win the race."

Christian Lundgaard qualified fourth for Rahal Letterman Lanigan -- two spots ahead of teammate Graham Rahal, who will serve a grid penalty at the start of Sunday's race for an unapproved engine change.

Kyle Kirkwood qualified fifth for Andretti Global as Honda entries claimed four of the top six spots. But it was Chevrolet, Ferrucci and Power who took the two most important spots.