WWE Crown Jewel 2023: News, stories, match card, results, start time and information

WWE returns to Saudi Arabia for the second time this year as the 2023 edition of Crown Jewel rolls into Riyadh on Saturday, Nov. 4.

Four championships are on the line with the headlining main event casting the undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns taking on a rising fan favorite in LA Knight.

Other title fights include Seth "Freaking" Rollins will defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre, Rey Mysterio will defend his United States Championship against Logan Paul, and Rhea Ripley will face four title challengers in a Fatal Five-Way match for her Women's World Championship.

If that's not enough, Cody Rhodes and Damian Priest will settle their score in a singles match on the card as well. Will Priest finally cash in his Money In The Bank briefcase?

Below is a look at the current card booked for Riyadh and the past stories and results of this premium live event. Crown Jewel will stream live on Peacock on Nov. 4, starting at 1 p.m. E.T.

WWE Crown Jewel 2023 match card

Drew McIntyre will look to even the record while stripping Seth Rollins of his World Heavyweight title, as Rollins holds a 5-4 edge all-time. WWE

World Heavyweight Championship: Seth "Freakin" Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

Fatal 5-Way match for the Women's World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Nia Jax vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Zoey Stark vs. Raquel Rodriguez

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. LA Knight

WWE United States Championship: Rey Mysterio (c) vs. Logan Paul

Singles match: Cody Rhodes vs. Damian Priest

WWE Crown Jewel 2022 match card

Dakota Kai and IYO SKY defeated Alexa Bliss and Asuka at Crown Jewel 2022 to win the women's tag team titles. WWE

The 2022 pay-per-view will begin at noon E.T. on Saturday.

Undisputed WWE Universal championship: Roman Reigns (c) def. Logan Paul

Last Woman Standing match for WWE Raw women's championship: Bianca Belair (c) def. Bayley

Undisputed WWE tag team championship: The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso) (c) def. The Brawling Brutes (Ridge Holland and Butch)

Six-man tag team match: The Judgment Day (Finn Bálor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio) def. The O.C. (AJ Styles, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson).

Singles match: Brock Lesnar def. Bobby Lashley

Steel cage match: Drew McIntyre def. Karrion Kross (with Scarlett)

Singles match: Braun Strowman def. Omos (with MVP)

WWE Crown Jewel 2021 results | Full recap

It took two Big Endings for Big E to defeat Drew McInyre at Crown Jewel. WWE

The third edition of WWE Crown Jewel could not occur in 2020 because of the Coronavirus pandemic and was postponed to 2021. This time, the location was Mohammed Abdu Arena in Riyadh. All champions left Saudi Arabia with belts, but big wins by Zelina Vega and Xavier Woods crowned them winners of the Queen's Crown and King of the Ring tournament finals. Here are the key elements you need to know about the event, from the match card to results, news, features, history and more.

WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) def. Brock Lesnar

Queen's Crown final: Zelina Vega defeated Doudrop

King of the Ring final: Xavier Woods defeated Finn Bálor

WWE Championship: Big E (c) defeated Drew McIntyre

WWE SmackDown Women's Championship triple threat match: Becky Lynch (c) defeated Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks

WWE Raw Tag Team Championship: RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Riddle) (c) defeated AJ Styles and Omos

Tag team match: The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso) def. The Hurt Business (Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin)

Hell in a Cell match: Edge def. Seth Rollins by pinfall Hell in a Cell match

Singles match: Mansoor def. Mustafa Ali

No Holds Barred Falls Count Anywhere match: Goldberg def. Bobby Lashley

WWE Crown Jewel 2019 results | Full recap

play 1:24 Natalya and Lacey Evans make history in Saudi Arabia Natalya defeats Lacey Evans in the first ever women's wrestling match in Saudi Arabia at WWE Crown Jewel.

WWE Crown Jewel 2019 occurred on Oct. 31 at King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh. It was the second edition of Crown Jewel and the fourth major event that WWE has held in Saudi Arabia.

The headlining bouts featured standouts from combat sports. Lineal heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury defeated Braun Strowman by count-out, while two-time UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez -- who has signed a multiyear contract with WWE -- revisited a UFC rivalry with current WWE champion Brock Lesnar. Here are the key elements you need to know about the event, from the match card to results, news, features, history and more.

(c) indicates defending champion

WWE Crown Jewel 2018 results | Full recap

WWE

The first edition of WWE Crown Jewel took place at King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Brock Lesnar took home the vacant WWE Universal Championship while AJ Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura and The Bar defended their respective titles. Here are the key elements you need to know about the event, from the match card to results, news, features, history and more.

WWE Universal Championship: Brock Lesnar def. Braun Strowman

WWE Championship: AJ Styles (c) def. Samoa Joe

United States Championship: Shinsuke Nakamura (c) def. Rusev

WWE World Cup Final: Shane McMahon (replacement for The Miz, who was ruled unable to compete) def. Dolph Ziggler

WWE World Cup Semifinal: The Miz def, Rey Mysterio

WWE World Cup Semifinal: Dolph Ziggler (with Drew McIntyre) def, Seth Rollins

WWE World Cup Quarterfinal: Rey Mysterio def. Randy Orton

WWE World Cup Quarterfinal: The Miz def. Jeff Hardy

WWE World Cup Quarterfinal: Seth Rollins def. Bobby Lashley

WWE World Cup Quarterfinal: Dolph Ziggler def. Kurt Angle

WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The Bar (Cesaro and Sheamus) (c) def. The New Day (Big E and Kofi Kingston)

Tag team match: D-Generation X (Triple H and Shawn Michaels) def. The Brothers of Destruction (The Undertaker and Kane)

(c) indicates defending champion