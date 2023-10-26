WWE Crown Jewel 2023: News, stories, match card, results, start time and information

WWE returns to Saudi Arabia for the second time this year as the 2023 edition of Crown Jewel rolls into Riyadh on Saturday, Nov. 4.
Four championships are on the line with the headlining main event casting the undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns taking on a rising fan favorite in LA Knight.
Other title fights include Seth "Freaking" Rollins will defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre, Rey Mysterio will defend his United States Championship against Logan Paul, and Rhea Ripley will face four title challengers in a Fatal Five-Way match for her Women's World Championship.
If that's not enough, Cody Rhodes and Damian Priest will settle their score in a singles match on the card as well. Will Priest finally cash in his Money In The Bank briefcase?
Below is a look at the current card booked for Riyadh and the past stories and results of this premium live event. Crown Jewel will stream live on Peacock on Nov. 4, starting at 1 p.m. E.T.
WWE Crown Jewel 2023 match card
World Heavyweight Championship: Seth "Freakin" Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre
Fatal 5-Way match for the Women's World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Nia Jax vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Zoey Stark vs. Raquel Rodriguez
Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. LA Knight
WWE United States Championship: Rey Mysterio (c) vs. Logan Paul
Singles match: Cody Rhodes vs. Damian Priest
WWE Crown Jewel 2022 match card
The 2022 pay-per-view will begin at noon E.T. on Saturday.
Undisputed WWE Universal championship: Roman Reigns (c) def. Logan Paul
Last Woman Standing match for WWE Raw women's championship: Bianca Belair (c) def. Bayley
Undisputed WWE tag team championship: The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso) (c) def. The Brawling Brutes (Ridge Holland and Butch)
Six-man tag team match: The Judgment Day (Finn Bálor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio) def. The O.C. (AJ Styles, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson).
Singles match: Brock Lesnar def. Bobby Lashley
Steel cage match: Drew McIntyre def. Karrion Kross (with Scarlett)
Singles match: Braun Strowman def. Omos (with MVP)
WWE Crown Jewel 2021 results | Full recap
The third edition of WWE Crown Jewel could not occur in 2020 because of the Coronavirus pandemic and was postponed to 2021. This time, the location was Mohammed Abdu Arena in Riyadh. All champions left Saudi Arabia with belts, but big wins by Zelina Vega and Xavier Woods crowned them winners of the Queen's Crown and King of the Ring tournament finals. Here are the key elements you need to know about the event, from the match card to results, news, features, history and more.
WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) def. Brock Lesnar
Queen's Crown final: Zelina Vega defeated Doudrop
King of the Ring final: Xavier Woods defeated Finn Bálor
WWE Championship: Big E (c) defeated Drew McIntyre
WWE SmackDown Women's Championship triple threat match: Becky Lynch (c) defeated Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks
WWE Raw Tag Team Championship: RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Riddle) (c) defeated AJ Styles and Omos
Tag team match: The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso) def. The Hurt Business (Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin)
Hell in a Cell match: Edge def. Seth Rollins by pinfall Hell in a Cell match
Singles match: Mansoor def. Mustafa Ali
No Holds Barred Falls Count Anywhere match: Goldberg def. Bobby Lashley
WWE Crown Jewel 2019 results | Full recap
Natalya defeats Lacey Evans in the first ever women's wrestling match in Saudi Arabia at WWE Crown Jewel.
WWE Crown Jewel 2019 occurred on Oct. 31 at King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh. It was the second edition of Crown Jewel and the fourth major event that WWE has held in Saudi Arabia.
The headlining bouts featured standouts from combat sports. Lineal heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury defeated Braun Strowman by count-out, while two-time UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez -- who has signed a multiyear contract with WWE -- revisited a UFC rivalry with current WWE champion Brock Lesnar. Here are the key elements you need to know about the event, from the match card to results, news, features, history and more.
Falls count anywhere for the Universal championship: "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt def. Seth Rollins (c)
Team Hogan (Roman Reigns, Rusev, Ricochet, Chad Gable and Ali) def. Team Flair (Randy Orton, Baron Corbin, Shinsuke Nakamura, Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre)
Singles match: Natalya def. Lacey Evans
United States Championship: AJ Styles def. Humberto Carrillo
Singles match: Tyson Fury def. Braun Strowman
Singles match: Mansoor def. Cesaro
Tag team gauntlet for the "WWE world cup": The O.C. def. The New Day, Viking Raiders (Raw tag team champions), Heavy Machinery, Lucha House Party, Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins, The Revival (SmackDown tag team champions), Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode and The B-Team
WWE championship: Brock Lesnar (c) def. Cain Velasquez
WWE Crown Jewel 2018 results | Full recap
The first edition of WWE Crown Jewel took place at King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Brock Lesnar took home the vacant WWE Universal Championship while AJ Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura and The Bar defended their respective titles. Here are the key elements you need to know about the event, from the match card to results, news, features, history and more.
WWE Universal Championship: Brock Lesnar def. Braun Strowman
WWE Championship: AJ Styles (c) def. Samoa Joe
United States Championship: Shinsuke Nakamura (c) def. Rusev
WWE World Cup Final: Shane McMahon (replacement for The Miz, who was ruled unable to compete) def. Dolph Ziggler
WWE World Cup Semifinal: The Miz def, Rey Mysterio
WWE World Cup Semifinal: Dolph Ziggler (with Drew McIntyre) def, Seth Rollins
WWE World Cup Quarterfinal: Rey Mysterio def. Randy Orton
WWE World Cup Quarterfinal: The Miz def. Jeff Hardy
WWE World Cup Quarterfinal: Seth Rollins def. Bobby Lashley
WWE World Cup Quarterfinal: Dolph Ziggler def. Kurt Angle
WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The Bar (Cesaro and Sheamus) (c) def. The New Day (Big E and Kofi Kingston)
Tag team match: D-Generation X (Triple H and Shawn Michaels) def. The Brothers of Destruction (The Undertaker and Kane)
