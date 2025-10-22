Notable managers in WWE history: Heyman, Heenan, Hart, more

Open Extended Reactions

The art of pro wrestling is focused on storytelling. A multitude of elements factor into that equation, including managers.

Pro wrestling managers may serve as mouthpieces or counselors for performers, but one thing is for certain: They're a key component to the storytelling.

Here are some notable facts on popular WWE managers throughout the years:

Paul Heyman

We'll start with the embodiment of pro wrestling managers, Paul Heyman. Whether he's the Oracle, the Wise Man, the Advocate or Paul E. Dangerously, Heyman is a storytelling wizard.

Heyman has managed a who's who of performers throughout his illustrious career and was integral to the progression of their respective storylines. Heyman has managed legendary names, including The Undertaker (before he was The Undertaker), Kurt Angle, Steve Austin and Arn Anderson, as well as many of today's top stars, including Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, the Usos, CM Punk and Brock Lesnar. The list is long and the stories have been stellar.

No wrestling fan will forget the build to the WrestleMania 41 main event between Rollins, Roman Reigns and Punk. Heyman was the focal point of the story and instrumental in its direction. Back in 2002, Heyman betrayed Lesnar at the Survivor Series and shifted his allegiance to the Big Show. Whether a character is building their brand or drastically shifting directions, Heyman is a master at helping pave that road. He's among the greatest to ever hold a microphone; his charisma and promo delivery have taken so many stars to the next level, something he continues to excel at today.

Bobby Heenan

Bobby "The Brain" Heenan was remarkable. Whether he was lending his voice to commentary alongside Gorilla Monsoon, performing in a backstage/interview segment or assisting a member of the Heenan Family ringside, Heenan personified entertainment.

While he managed some of the all-time greats -- such as Big John Studd, Andre the Giant, Mr. Perfect, Rick Rude, the "Nature Boy" Ric Flair and many others -- Heenan was an all-time great. Everyone who worked with Heenan was better for it. His magnetic personality and comedic genius always made for stellar television.

Frankly, any list of notable WWE managers without Heenan ranked at or near the top wouldn't be valid.

Jimmy Hart

Known as the "Mouth of the South" with his megaphone-aided bantering, Jimmy Hart was an iconic manager in the WWE in the '80s and '90s. Before that, his career began in Memphis Wrestling.

Upon shifting to the WWE in the mid-'80s, Hart's first client was Intercontinental champion Greg "The Hammer" Valentine. He would go on to manage Adrian Adonis, the Hart Foundation and, most notably, Hulk Hogan and Brutus "The Barber" Beefcake (the Mega-Maniacs). Hart was the manager for Hogan throughout his fifth reign as WWE champion after he defeated Yokozuna in an impromptu match at WrestleMania IX to win the title.

Sensational Sherri

Sherri Martel, known as "Sensational Sherri" in the WWE, began her career as a wrestler. Early on in her WWE career (1987, to be exact) she defeated the Fabulous Moolah to become women's champion. She held the championship for over a year.

A couple of years later, Sensational Sherri became the manager for Macho Man Randy Savage, leading into a rivalry with Hulk Hogan and Savage's previous manager (and real-life wife), Miss Elizabeth.

At WrestleMania VI, Sensational Sherri -- then known as Queen Sherri -- and Savage took part in a mixed tag-team match against Dusty Rhodes and Sapphire.

As we reached the early '90s, Sherri helped kick-start one of the greatest pro wrestling careers of all time when she managed Shawn Michaels. She helped launch Michaels, a newly turned heel, into superstardom.

Mr. Fuji

After a successful in-ring career, five-time WWE Tag Team champion Mr. Fuji began managing in the mid '80s. Known for tossing salt in the eyes of his client's opponent, Mr. Fuji was a terrific heel manager.

He had multiple runs with the tag team Demolition, both as its manager and adversary. At WrestleMania IV, he led Ax and Smash to their first taste of WWE tag-team gold. The reign was significant as it lasted 478 days, a record that was unbroken for nearly 30 years until the New Day surpassed it in 2016. While Mr. Fuji turned on Demolition midway through the reign, he helped get the tag team on the map.

Among Mr. Fuji's most acclaimed accomplishments occurred as the manager of Yokozuna, who had a Royal Rumble win and two WWE Championship reigns in 1993.

Vickie Guerrero

"Excuse me!" Just two words, but Vickie Guerrero's delivery of the phrase was so perfectly antagonistic that, of anyone on this list, she generated the most heel heat from audiences. When she had a microphone in her hand, the crowd reactions were deafening. She was an optimal piece of the equation for a performer looking to get over as a heel act.

Vickie managed Edge, her nephew Chavo Guerrero Jr. and the duo of Michelle McCool and Layla -- but it was her association with Dolph Ziggler that stood out.

The pairing began in 2010, and no more than two months later, Ziggler had Intercontinental Championship gold for the first time. Vickie was perfect for the up-and-coming heel who went on to have a lot of success in the WWE.

Paul Bearer

No list of pro wrestling managers would be complete without the great Paul Bearer. In 1991, Bearer joined The Undertaker in one of the most important manager-wrestler connections in history.

A licensed funeral director outside of the ring, Bearer cranked that persona up a bunch of notches and brought to life the spookiest manager the wrestling world had ever seen. He aided in the progression of The Undertaker, who is considered by many to be the ultimate WWE character.

Bearer also managed a couple of more WWE Hall of Famers in Kane and Mankind (Mick Foley). That said, The Undertaker will forever be the eminent link to Bearer.

