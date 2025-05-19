Rohan Connolly and Rodney Eade aren't buying the outrage around the Lachie Schultz concussion saga, pushing back on the suggestion the Magpie's health and safety was ever compromised. (2:45)

Round 11 of the AFL season gets underway Thursday night in Geelong with a huge clash between the Cats and the Dogs. Then, on Friday evening, the Bombers host the Tigers in the traditional Dreamtime game at the MCG.

Keep up to date with all of the fixtures, games, team news, tips, odds, results, reaction, and video as they come to hand.

THURSDAY, MAY 22

GMHBA Stadium, 7:30pm [AEST]

Team news: Geelong is counting the cost of its win over the Power last week, with Patrick Dangerfield and Jack Bowes both succumbing to hamstring injuries which will at least sideline them for Round 11. Luke Beveridge could also be forced into a change depending on the severity of Arthur Jones' hamstring tweak against the Bombers.

ESPN tip: Dogs by 3 points

Pointsbet odds: Cats $1.85, Dogs $1.95

FRIDAY, MAY 23

MCG, 7:40pm [AEST]

Team news: For the second consecutive week, Richmond's Jayden Short was pulled out of the side with a knee injury, and it's unclear if he'll be fit to face the Bombers.

ESPN tip: Bombers by 25 points

Pointsbet odds: Bombers $1.40, Tigers $2.95

SATURDAY, MAY 24

Marvel Stadium, 12:35pm [AEST]

Team news: Carlton defender Jack Silvagni will have scans on the groin that saw him subbed out of the clash against Sydney, while Jordan Boyd will miss Round 11 due to concussion. But Sam Docherty (39 disposals) may have earned a recall after strong form in the VFL. Meanwhile, the Giants' midfield has been depleted even further after scans confirmed a should dislocation for Finn Callaghan. James Leake (39 disposals, six tackles) looks an obvious choice to come in after a terrific outing in the VFL.

ESPN tip: Blues by 9 points

Pointsbet odds: Blues $1.85, Giants $1.95

MCG, 4:15pm [AEST]

Team news: TBA

ESPN tip: Hawks by 10 points

Pointsbet odds: Hawks $1.60, Lions $2.35

Marvel Stadium, 7:35 pm [AEST]

Team news: There'll be a watch on Darcy Moore (shoulder), Jordan De Goey (Achilles), and Lachie Schultz (concussion) as the selection headaches potentially continue for Craig McRae, young forward Charlie West keeping his hand up with another three goals in the club's VFL win over the Giants.

ESPN tip: Magpies by 24 points

Pointsbet odds: Roos $5.50, Magpies $1.15

Optus Stadium, 8:10pm [AEST]

Team news: The Round 10 injury carnage means Port Adelaide is expected to be without trio Josh Sinn (ribs), Jason Horne-Francis, and Lachie Jones (hamstrings) for its clash against Freo.

ESPN tip: Dockers by 26 points

Pointsbet odds: Dockers $1.37, Power $3.10

SUNDAY, MAY 25

Adelaide Oval, 1:10pm [AEST]

Team news: TBA

ESPN tip: Crows by 48 points

Pointsbet odds: Crows $1.05, Eagles $9.50

MCG, 3:20pm [AEST]

Team news: After the suspensions handed down to Justin McInerney and Joel Amartey, and a failed HIA test by Aaron Francis, the Swans will need to make at least three changes this week. Expect Callum Mills, who returned via the VFL last week, Taylor Adams, Ben Paton, and Hayden McLean to be the main candidates to be recalled by Dean Cox.

ESPN tip: Dees by 14 points

Pointsbet odds: Demons $2.05, Swans $1.77

Marvel Stadium, 4:40pm [AEST]

Team news: Will Ross Lyon swing the axe after a shock loss to the Eagles? If he does, Hugh Boxshall (30 disposals and seven tackles) and Zak Jones (38 and seven) couldn't have done much more in Sandringham's VFL loss to Werribee.

ESPN tip: Suns by 19 points

Pointsbet odds: Saints $2.40, Suns $1.57