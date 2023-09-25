Fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, lineup advice for Tuesday's MLB games

Michael King's move into the Yankees' rotation has been a success, and he'll finish his season with two starts. Video by Tristan H. Cockcroft (0:55)

MLB game odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook, and fantasy advice is geared towards ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

Note: This file will be updated with any overnight pitching changes or weather-related game postponements, along with the addition of the latest MLB game odds as of the indicated time of publication.

What you need to know for Tuesday's MLB Games

By Derek Carty

The top pitching streamer on Tuesday's slate is Kenta Maeda (10% rostered). With less than a week left in the season, you shouldn't need this column to tell you the Oakland A's are the best matchup a pitcher can get. They're the weakest offense in baseball and they strikeout a decent amount. Maeda is a solid pitcher who ought to be on more rosters than he is anyway, and with this matchup, he's one of the top pitchers of the entire day.

Joey Lucchesi (2%) is easily an above-average pitcher, but a lack of consistent starts has made him a fantasy afterthought this season. But with the Mets rotation issues, he's been starting every fifth day down the stretch and gets a favorable matchup on Tuesday against the Marlins. Tanner Houck (3%) is another good option against a Rays offense that has seen their best hitters drop like flies of late. This is not the potent first-place offense from the start of the year, and Houck should be able to take advantage in the only sub-60 degree game of the day.

With a double-header in Coors, you needn't look far for the best hitter options to stream today. Anybody with a chance of starting two games in the best hitting environment in baseball becomes an auto-add, even at the expense of better players. There are only a few games left, after all, and this opportunity doesn't come around often. If streaming from the Rockies, you can count on another game in Coors everyday for the rest of the season. Charlie Blackmon (19%), Brendan Rodgers (11%), Nolan Jones (36%), Kris Bryant (55%), Miguel Rojas (1%), James Outman (25%), Elias Diaz (32%), Ryan McMahon (24%), Jason Heyward (1%), Hunter Goodman (1%), Ezequiel Tovar (12%), David Peralta (1%), and Brenton Doyle (sub-1%) are all terrific plays.

If you're looking specifically for speed, good news! The Rockies qualify here too. While the overall quality of their offense is low, they have several players capable of swiping bags and most have a chance of playing both games. In order of stolen base desirability, take a look at Doyle, Tovar, Jones, Sean Bouchard (sub-1%), Trejo (sub-1%), and McMahon.

If saves are tight and you could use every ninth inning appearance you can get, well, also look at Coors Field. It puts your ERA and WHIP in a bit of danger, but you'll have two shots for your guy to get a save if you take one of the two closers. And because it's the Rockies, Tyler Kinley (1%) is available almost everywhere. Dodgers closer Evan Phillips (35%) has a shot of being out there as well. And if worse comes to worse, you can always take a shot on Brusdar Graterol (7%). If Phillips saves the first game, it would likely be Graterol coming on for a save opp in the second. (Or, if you can wait until after the first game plays out to make your pickup, you can see who pitched in the first and who will be available in the second).

Starting pitcher rankings for Tuesday

Best Sub-50% Rostered Hitters for Tuesday

Best and worst hitters from the day are generated by THE BAT X, a projection system created by Derek Carty using advanced methods like those used in MLB front offices, accounting for a variety of factors including player talent, ballparks, bullpens, weather, umpires, defense, catcher pitch-framing, and lots more.

Charlie Blackmon (COL, RF -- 19%) vs. Ryan Pepiot and Bobby Miller

Brendan Rodgers (COL, 2B -- 11%) vs. Ryan Pepiot and Miller

Nolan Jones (COL, RF -- 36%) vs. Ryan Pepiot and Miller

Miguel Rojas (LAD, SS -- 1%) at Chase Anderson and Daniel Bard

James Outman (LAD, LF -- 25%) at Anderson and Bard

Elias Diaz (COL, C -- 32%) vs. Pepiot and Miller

Ryan McMahon (COL, 3B -- 24%) vs. Pepiot and Miller

Jason Heyward (LAD, CF -- 1%) at Anderson and Bard

Hunter Goodman (COL, 1B -- 1%) vs. Pepiot and Miller

Ezequiel Tovar (COL, SS -- 12%) vs. Pepiot and Miller

Worst Over-50% Rostered Hitters for Tuesday