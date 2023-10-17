Tristan H. Cockcroft provides options for fantasy managers should Christian McCaffrey miss some time due to an injury. (0:46)

ESPN's Fantasy Football Week 7 injury tracker, featuring an aggregation of injury updates for quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers and tight ends whose teams are scheduled to play this week. Here we'll track practice reports, injury updates and any other news that may affect a player's short-term or long-term availability.

Injury news aggregated by Rotowire.com. Additional commentary provided by ESPN Sr. injury analyst Stephania Bell.

Jacksonville Jaguars at New Orleans Saints

Caesars Superdome, New Orleans

Thursday 8:15 PM ET

Latest Jaguars Injury news

Zay Jones, WR, Q

Mon, Oct 16: Jones (knee) was estimated as a non-participant on Monday's practice report, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Trevor Lawrence, QB, Q

Mon, Oct 16: Lawrence (knee) is listed as a non-participant on Monday's estimated practice report, John Hendrix of SI.com reports.

Latest Saints Injury news

Derek Carr, QB, Q

Mon, Oct 16: Carr (shoulder/chest) was estimated as limited on Monday's practice report, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Juwan Johnson, TE, Q

Mon, Oct 16: Johnson (calf) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's estimated practice report, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Chris Olave, WR, Q

Mon, Oct 16: Olave (toe) was listed as a limited participant on Monday's estimated practice report, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Recent IR Activity:

Jamaal Williams, RB

Mon, Oct 16: Williams (hamstring) was estimated as a limited participant on Monday's practice report, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Las Vegas Raiders at Chicago Bears

Soldier Field, Chicago

Sunday 1:00 PM ET

Latest Raiders Injury news

Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, Q

Mon, Oct 16: Garoppolo will undergo more tests Monday to determine the severity of the back injury he suffered in Sunday's 21-17 win over the Patriots, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Latest Bears Injury news

Roschon Johnson, RB, Q

Travis Homer, RB, Q

Justin Fields, QB, D

Mon, Oct 16: Coach Matt Eberflus confirmed Monday that Fields suffered a dislocated right thumb in Sunday's loss to the Vikings and is "doubtful" for Week 7 against the Raiders, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports.

Recent IR Activity:

Equanimeous St. Brown, WR

Fri, Oct 13: The Bears placed St. Brown (hamstring) on injured reserve Friday.

Khalil Herbert, RB

Fri, Oct 13: The Bears placed Herbert (ankle) on injured reserve Friday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Cleveland Browns at Indianapolis Colts

Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis

Sunday 1:00 PM ET

Latest Browns Injury news

Deshaun Watson, QB, Q

Cedric Tillman, WR, Q

Latest Colts Injury news

Kylen Granson, TE, Q

Mon, Oct 16: Coach Shane Steichen said Monday that Granson (concussion) has been placed in the NFL's five-step protocol for brain injuries, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports.

Recent IR Activity:

Anthony Richardson, QB

Mon, Oct 16: Colts owner Jim Irsay indicated Monday that Richardson's (shoulder) season is "probably" over, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Evan Hull, RB

Fri, Oct 13: Hull (knee) is expected to miss the rest of the season, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 ESPN The Fan Indianapolis reports.

Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots

Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts

Sunday 1:00 PM ET

Latest Bills Injury news

Dalton Kincaid, TE, Q

Mon, Oct 16: Kincaid remains in the league's concussion protocol Monday, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.

Josh Allen, QB, Q

Mon, Oct 16: Coach Sean McDermott said Monday that Allen (shoulder) is considered day-to-day, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.

Damien Harris, RB, Q

Mon, Oct 16: Harris (neck) was released from the hospital Monday and otherwise should be OK after he was taken off the field via ambulance in Sunday's 14-9 win over the Giants, Alaina Getzenberg and Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com report.

Latest Patriots Injury news

JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Q

Demario Douglas, WR, Q

Washington Commanders at New York Giants

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

Sunday 1:00 PM ET

Latest Commanders Injury news

No injuries to report

Latest Giants Injury news

Daniel Jones, QB, Q

Mon, Oct 16: Jones noted following Sunday's loss to Buffalo that his injured neck feels "a lot better" and that he is trying to be ready to play Week 7 versus Washington, Darryl Slater of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

Sunday 1:00 PM ET

Latest Falcons Injury news

No injuries to report

Latest Buccaneers Injury news

Baker Mayfield, QB, Q

Mon, Oct 16: Coach Todd Bowles said Mayfield was diagnosed with a left (non-throwing) hand contusion following Sunday's loss to the Lions, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Detroit Lions at Baltimore Ravens

M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore

Sunday 1:00 PM ET

Latest Lions Injury news

James Mitchell, TE, Q

David Montgomery, RB, Q

Mon, Oct 16: Coach Dan Campbell said Monday that Montgomery (ribs) is expected to miss some time, Colton Pouncy of The Athletic reports.

Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Q

Mon, Oct 16: Coach Dan Campbell said Monday that Gibbs (hamstring) is trending toward playing Sunday against the Ravens, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Recent IR Activity:

Zonovan Knight, RB

Sat, Oct 14: The Lions placed Knight (shoulder) on injured reserve Saturday.

Latest Ravens Injury news

No injuries to report

Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Rams

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

Sunday 4:05 PM ET

Latest Steelers Injury news

Pat Freiermuth, TE, Q

Mon, Oct 16: Freiermuth (hamstring) said Monday he expects to suit up versus the Rams in Week 7, Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Recent IR Activity:

Anthony McFarland Jr., RB

Mon, Oct 16: McFarland (knee) returned to practice Monday.

Diontae Johnson, WR

Mon, Oct 16: The Steelers announced Monday that Johnson (hamstring) has been designated to return from injured reserve.

Latest Rams Injury news

Ronnie Rivers, RB, D

Mon, Oct 16: Rivers is expected to be sidelined 4-to-5 weeks with a sprained PCL in his knee, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Kyren Williams, RB, Q

Mon, Oct 16: Williams (ankle) is expected to miss Sunday's game against the Steelers due to a sprained ankle, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks

Lumen Field, Seattle

Sunday 4:05 PM ET

Latest Cardinals Injury news

Jalen Thompson, S, Q

Elijah Higgins, TE, Q

Recent IR Activity:

James Conner, RB

Tue, Oct 10: The Cardinals placed Conner (knee) on injured reserve Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Latest Seahawks Injury news

No injuries to report

Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos

Empower Field at Mile High, Denver

Sunday 4:25 PM ET

Latest Packers Injury news

Aaron Jones, RB, Q

Latest Broncos Injury news

No injuries to report

Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

Sunday 4:25 PM ET

Latest Chargers Injury news

No injuries to report

Latest Chiefs Injury news

No injuries to report

Miami Dolphins at Philadelphia Eagles

Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

Sunday 8:20 PM ET

Latest Dolphins Injury news

Chris Brooks, RB, Q

Mon, Oct 16: Coach Mike McDaniel said Monday that Brooks is week-to-week with an ankle injury he sustained in the Week 6 win over the Panthers, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.

Recent IR Activity:

De'Von Achane, RB

Sun, Oct 15: Achane (knee) is expected to miss the minimum four games while on injured reserve and will likely be activated ahead of the Dolphins' Week 11 game against the Raiders on Nov. 19, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Jeff Wilson Jr., RB

Sat, Oct 14: Wilson (ribs/finger) was not activated off injured reserve Saturday, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Latest Eagles Injury news

No injuries to report

Recent IR Activity:

Quez Watkins, WR

Sat, Oct 14: The Eagles placed Watkins (hamstring) on injured reserve Saturday.

San Francisco 49ers at Minnesota Vikings

U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis

Monday 8:15 PM ET

Latest 49ers Injury news

Christian McCaffrey, RB, Q

Mon, Oct 16: McCaffrey (oblique/ribs) is undergoing an MRI on Monday, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Deebo Samuel, WR, Q

Mon, Oct 16: Coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that Samuel (shoulder) is day-to-day, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Latest Vikings Injury news

No injuries to report

Recent IR Activity:

Kene Nwangwu, RB

Sat, Oct 14: Nwangwu (back) was not activated from injured reserve Saturday, per the NFL transaction report.

Justin Jefferson, WR

Sat, Oct 14: Jefferson is expected to miss four-to-six weeks with a hamstring injury, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Nick Mullens, QB

Wed, Oct 11: Mullens (back) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, Craig Peters of the Vikings' official site reports.

