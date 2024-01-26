Fantasy hockey weekend watch: Hot streaks to watch this weekend

Open Extended Reactions

Nearly there. With only six games spread over three days to start next week, this Friday to Sunday stretch sets the table for attentive fantasy managers to hit the upcoming All-Star break on the upswing. As is common this time of week, we're in for the familiar famine/feast/famine rhythm with four games scheduled Friday, a hefty 14 on Saturday, followed by only a pair of matchups Sunday. Managers with streaming flexibility should note that the Los Angeles Kings, Seattle Kraken and St. Louis Blues all play both Friday and Sunday, when most of the rest of the league is idle.

Your favorite fantasy assets with the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers could also generate a fair bit of fantasy noise, with back-to-back sets to launch this weekend. While the Golden Knights visit the New York Rangers and Detroit Red Wings, the Panthers travel to Pittsburgh to face the Penguins on Friday and meet up with the New York Islanders on Saturday. After a wobblier start to the month, Vegas is 4-0-1, averaging 4.00 goals per game since Jan. 15, while Florida has been consistently lighting it up since before the holiday break.

Stock Up

Brayden Schenn, F, Blues: After a rather uninspired first three months, the veteran forward is now stomping about at a point-per-game pace. Centering a scoring line with Brandon Saad and Jake Neighbours, Schenn has also found the back of the net in each of the Blues' past three victories. Toss in a good number of hits, plus more blocked-shots than forwards usually provide, and you've got yourself a pretty valuable fantasy asset at present -- one that's likely unspoken for in your own league.

Trevor Moore, F, Kings: The Kings aren't losing because of a lack of effort from their second-line winger. Shooting up a storm, and scoring regularly enough, Moore is averaging 2.3 fantasy points per game since Jan. 9. He remains there for the grabbing in more than a third of ESPN.com leagues.

Sean Monahan, F, Montreal Canadiens: Logging heavy minutes, night in and out, the veteran center has 10 points in his past six games, including four with the extra skater. Widely available as an ESPN.com fantasy asset, Monahan deserves rostering in deeper competition beyond Saturday's tilt in Pittsburgh. At least until he shows signs of slowing down.

Anthony Cirelli, F, Tampa Bay Lightning: As we all applaud Nikita Kucherov's ridiculous output -- and with just cause -- let's not overlook the latest contributions from others in Tampa's lineup, including the Lightnings' second-line center. Because unlike Kucherov -- and Steven Stamkos and Brayden Point -- Cirelli is widely available across the ESPN.com fantasy spectrum, while averaging 2.7 fantasy points per contest over his past five games.

Stock Down

Philadelphia Flyers: After a successful run stretching nearly two weeks, the Flyers appear to be tumbling back to earth. Having lost four straight, while being outscored 21-10, they next host Boston in a Saturday matinee affair. Then it's nearly 10 days off until a return to action Feb. 6. Leave your Philly assets be until then.

Ilya Sorokin, G, Islanders: Sorokin is an excellent goaltender who has won only twice in his past nine appearances. I would run with another option between the fantasy pipes Saturday when the Islanders host the exceptionally productive Panthers.

Streamer Specials

Matt Duchene, F, Dallas Stars: A consistent producer for Dallas all season, Duchene -- and the rest of the Stars -- face a Capitals squad that has surrendered 14 goals in their past three games. Also, as mentioned earlier this week, a reminder that young Wyatt Johnston is skating -- and producing, -- on a top unit with Roope Hintz and Jason Robertson.

Anthony Stolarz, G, Panthers: The Panthers' backup merits a spot in your lineup against the Islanders on Saturday, presuming Sergei Bobrovsky gets the start in Pittsburgh on Friday. Aside from one dud against Anaheim earlier this month, Stolarz has been superb when offered the opportunity to spell off Florida's No. 1 since late December.

Joey Daccord, G, Kraken If uncomfortable with activating Daccord against the winning-right-now Blues on Friday, then hold off until the Kraken host the visiting Blue Jackets on Sunday. At which point you should enjoy a reasonable shot at earning a solid handful of fantasy points when only four teams hit the ice altogether.