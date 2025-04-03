Jude Bellingham heads Team of the Week 29 in EA Sports FC 25

Open Extended Reactions

CD Leganés, currently ranked 18th in La Liga, should have been easy pickings for Real Madrid -- a mere deliverer of points in the Galácticos' fight for the championship against FC Barcelona. Things turned out quite differently in their match on Sunday, though, and the underdogs went into halftime with a 2-1 lead over Madrid, scoring their second goal minutes before the referee stopped the match. With Real's offense being unable to make much of a dent in the opposition's defense over the first half, there was a real danger that Leganés might drag out the lead until the end -- but Jude Bellingham awoke Madrid's fans from that nightmare with a fantastic shot in the 47th minute, right after the teams returned to the pitch.

Scoring the 2-2 right then and there was vital, as Leganés continued to defend hard and it took Madrid's star-powered squad until the 76th minute to net the decisive 3-2 with Kylian Mbappé doing the honors.

EA Sports saw it fit to award Bellingham a spot on Team of the Week 29 for his performance, which is his second TOTW appearance this season. As such, his in-form card sports 92 OVR, with high stats across the board. From 90 Dribbling to 82 Defending, the offensive midfielder comes with incredibly balanced ratings on his attributes -- a Swiss army knife in the form of a soccer player.

Fans of MLS can celebrate one TOTW appearance in particular: FC Cincinnati goalkeeper Roman Celentano was given the nod for this week's standout squad after his stalwart effort against Nashville, allowing his team to come away with a 2-1 victory. Celentano's only prior player item in FC Ultimate Team was a silver card with 71 OVR, so his 85 OVR in-form card bolsters his stats immensely.

Find the complete line-up of TOTW 29 below:

TOTW 29 will remain available in EA Sports FC 25 until Apr. 9, when TOTW 30 swoops in to replace it.