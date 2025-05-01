Open Extended Reactions

Microsoft is continuing to bring former Xbox-exclusive games to PS5 and Forza Horizon 5 is the latest first-party title to make the jump. To celebrate the move, an update called Forza Realms is bringing a popular, time-limited mode back to the game -- but now as a permanent addition.

Players can explore eleven Evolving Worlds and the brand-new Stadium track in this update. In the game, these additional maps are available via the 'Campaign' tab in the main menu. Users can also access them via the Horizon Realms' spatial indicator located left of the Stadium.

However, PS5 players -- and anyone else picking up the game afresh -- first need to unlock the Festival Playlist to gain access to Horizon Realms. Fortunately, this is easy enough as you go through the game.

These Evolving Worlds offer a completely different experience from Forza Horizon 5's regular map, spicing the octane-fueled gameplay up with themed tracks that could well be from Mario Kart.

Horizon Realms has also brought 17 new achievements and 45 new Accolades to the PC and Xbox versions of the game, while the PS5 version offers a total of 111 trophies for fans to unlock in the base game. Anyone wanting to keep that 100 percent completion rate will have to get back behind the wheel.

It's going to be worth it, though, as the 2024 Lamborghini Revuelto, 2023 Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato, 2022 Hennessey Mammoth 6x6, and 2018 Lotus Exige Cup 430 serve as rewards for those drivers completing the brand-new Accolades.