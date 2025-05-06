Open Extended Reactions

EA Sports has announced that it's "pausing development plans on future rally titles" after having "reached the end of the road working on WRC." The recently released Hard Chargers DLC for EA Sports WRC is the final piece of content for the game.

An unspecified number of workers have also been laid off from Codemasters -- the studio responsible for both WRC and the F1 series -- while others have been redistributed among several ongoing EA Sports projects.

The British developer was acquired by EA in 2021 following a bidding war with Take-Two, which wanted to add the studio to its portfolio as well. Both publishers were keen on the deal because Codemasters holds the license to develop the official F1 games.

Codemasters has a long history of making rally games, which culminated in the creation of an officially licensed WRC game in 2023. The game has received several updates and DLCs but seems to have disappointed EA on the commercial side. After quite a few financial setbacks over the past couple of months, the publisher is cutting costs on many fronts. The layoffs at Codemasters and cancellation of WRC are following similar events at Respawn Entertainment, another EA-owned studio.

While there won't be any new content for WRC, the game will remain available to new players.