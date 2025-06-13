Open Extended Reactions

Bandai Namco and HYDE have announced that Everybody's Golf Hot Shots, the newest entry into the Everybody's Golf franchise, will be released for PC, PS5 and Nintendo Switch on Sept. 5, 2025.

Everybody's Golf Hot Shots boasts improved graphics and the largest roster of playable characters in the series. Similar to past iterations, the game features an accessible three-button shot mechanic. Players simply need to aim and then time three button presses correctly for a successful swing and hit.

In addition to solo play, golf fans can compete on the green in local couch co-op as well as online multiplayer matches. A challenge mode will also be included. Since the title isn't striving to compete with the likes of EA Sports and 2K's PGA Tour in terms of authenticity, Everybody's Golf Hot Shots can take a bit more liberty with its courses, adding some unique obstacles players will have to contend with.

There is depth to be found in this game, though: A day-and-night cycle as well as shifts in the weather will affect the action on the green, forcing players to adapt their swing timings.

Everybody's Golf Hot Shots is now up for pre-orders on PS5 with pre-orders for PC and Switch opening at a later date -- regardless of platform, though, everyone pre-ordering the game will unlock Pac-Man as a playable character.