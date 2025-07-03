Open Extended Reactions

2005's Super Mario Strikers ended up being the final Mario game released for the GameCube, but it's now among the first to be available on Nintendo Switch 2. The classic soccer game is part of the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership as of July 3, meaning that subscribers can play without any extra cost.

The re-release is currently not available for sale, so anyone itching to relive old memories will have to take a look at the subscription service, which contains dozens of classic titles from the manufacturer's previous platforms.

Similar to other Mario sports games, Strikers plays it loose with the original discipline's rules -- tackles in this game look more akin to the action in American football or hockey. The game also features special power-up shots that essentially guarantee a goal when used. Items such as shells and mushrooms -- staples of the Super Mario setting -- make an appearance as well, creating the same chaos they do in the likes of Mario Kart.