How to watch 2024-25 NLL season: ESPN+ schedule

The National Lacrosse League (NLL) kicks off its 2024-25 season with a late November start, as 10 teams get to work over Thanksgiving weekend. Highlighting the holiday kickoff are the Ottawa Black Bears, the first professional lacrosse team in Canada's capital city since 2003. The 2024-25 campaign also marks the debut of Brennan O'Neill, the first overall pick of the Philadelphia Wings in the 2024 NLL draft. Ottawa, Philadelphia and the rest of the NLL are chasing the two-time defending champion Buffalo Bandits, who open their title defense with back-to-back road games.

Here are key facts about the 2024-25 NLL season:

How can fans watch the NLL?

All NLL games are available on TSN+ and ESPN+.

*All times Eastern

What is the 2024-25 NLL schedule?

Week 1

Nov. 29 - Toronto Rock at Ottawa Black Bears, 7 p.m.; Vancouver Warriors at Colorado Mammoth, 9:30 p.m.

Nov. 30 - Las Vegas Desert Dogs at Rochester Knighthawks, 7p.m.; Saskatchewan Rush at Albany FireWolves, 7 p.m.

Dec. 1 - Philadelphia Wings at San Diego Seals, 6 p.m.

Week 2

Dec. 6 - Colorado Mammoth at Las Vegas Desert Dogs, 10:30 p.m.

Dec. 7 - Calgary Roughnecks at Halifax Thunderbirds, 5 p.m.; Albany FireWolves at Toronto Rock, 7 p.m.; Buffalo Bandits at Rochester Knighthawks, 7 p.m.; San Diego Seals at Georgia Swarm, 8 p.m.

Week 3

Dec. 13 - Buffalo Bandits at Ottawa Black Bears, 7 p.m.; Rochester Knighthawks at Vancouver Warriors, 10 p.m.; Colorado Mammoth at San Diego Seals, 10:30 p.m.

Dec. 14 - Las Vegas Desert Dogs at Philadelphia Wings, 6 p.m.; Calgary Roughnecks at Albany FireWolves, 7 p.m.; Toronto Rock at Georgia Swarm, 7:30 p.m.; Halifax Thunderbirds at Saskatchewan Rush, 8 p.m.

Week 4

Dec. 20 - Philadelphia Wings at Las Vegas Desert Dogs, 10:30 p.m.

Dec. 21 - Saskatchewan Rush at Rochester Knighthawks, 7 p.m.; Halifax Thunderbirds at Colorado Mammoth, 9 p.m.; Georgia Swarm at San Diego Seals, 10 p.m.

Week 5

Dec. 28 - Albany FireWolves at Halifax Thunderbirds, 6 p.m.; Rochester Knighthawks at Buffalo Bandits, 6:30 p.m.; Ottawa Black Bears at Toronto Rock, 7 p.m.; Philadelphia Wings at Saskatchewan Rush, 8 p.m.; Vancouver Warriors at Calgary Roughnecks, 9 p.m.

Dec. 29 - Georgia Swarm at Colorado Mammoth, 4 p.m.

Week 6

Jan. 4, 2025 - Las Vegas Desert Dogs at Albany FireWolves, 7 p.m.; Rochester Knighthawks at Georgia Swarm, 7:30 p.m.; Ottawa Black Bears at San Diego Seals, 10 p.m.

Week 7

Jan. 10, 2025 - Toronto Rock at Buffalo Bandits, 7:30 p.m.; Ottawa Black Bears at Georgia Swarm, 7:30 p.m.; San Diego Seals at Vancouver Warriors, 10 p.m.

Jan. 11, 2025 - Calgary Roughnecks at Philadelphia Wings, 1 p.m.; Halifax Thunderbirds at Rochester Knighthawks, 7 p.m.; Las Vegas Desert Dogs at Saskatchewan Rush, 8 p.m.; Albany FireWolves at Colorado Mammoth, 9 p.m.

Week 8

Jan. 17, 2025 - Vancouver Warriors at Ottawa Black Bears, 7 p.m.

Jan. 18, 2025 - Rochester Knighthawks at Halifax Thunderbirds, 6 p.m.; Saskatchewan Rush at Toronto Rock, 7 p.m.; Colorado Mammoth at Albany FireWolves, 7 p.m.; Philadelphia Wings at Buffalo Bandits, 7:30 p.m.; Georgia Swarm at Calgary Roughnecks, 9 p.m.; San Diego Seals at Las Vegas Desert Dogs,10 p.m.

Jan. 19, 2025 - Vancouver Warriors at Philadelphia Wings, 6 p.m.

Week 9

Jan. 24, 2025 - Toronto Rock at Calgary Roughnecks, 9 p.m.; Ottawa Black Bears at Vancouver Warriors, 10 p.m.

Jan. 25, 2025 - Colorado Mammoth at Rochester Knighthawks, 7 p.m.; Albany FireWolves at Saskatchewan Rush, 8 p.m.

Week 10

Jan. 31, 2025 - Vancouver Warriors at Halifax Thunderbirds, 6:30 p.m.; Calgary Roughnecks at Ottawa Black Bears, 7 p.m.

Feb. 1, 2025 - Albany FireWolves at Buffalo Bandits, 7:30 p.m.; Rochester Knighthawks at Philadelphia Wings, 8 p.m.; Toronto Rock at Colorado Mammoth, 9 p.m.; Georgia Swarm at Las Vegas Desert Dogs, 10 p.m.; Saskatchewan Rush at San Diego Seals, 10 p.m.

Week 11

Feb. 7, 2025 - Colorado Mammoth at Georgia Swarm, 7:30 p.m.; Calgary Roughnecks at Vancouver Warriors, 9 p.m.

Feb. 8, 2025 - Halifax Thunderbirds at Philadelphia Wings, 1 p.m.; San Diego Seals at Toronto Rock, 7 p.m.

Week 12

Feb. 14, 2025 - Buffalo Bandits at Toronto Rock, 7 p.m.; Saskatchewan Rush at Calgary Roughnecks, 9:30 p.m.; Vancouver Warriors at Las Vegas Desert Dogs, 10:30 p.m.

Feb. 15, 2025 - Philadelphia Wings at Halifax Thunderbirds, 6 p.m.; Ottawa Black Bears at Albany FireWolves, 7 p.m.; San Diego Seals at Buffalo Bandits, 7:30 p.m.; Rochester Knighthawks at Saskatchewan Rush, 8 p.m.

Feb. 16, 2025 - Las Vegas Desert Dogs at Calgary Roughnecks, 7 p.m.

Week 13

Feb. 21, 2025 - Halifax Thunderbirds at Ottawa Black Bears, 7:30 p.m.; Las Vegas Desert Dogs at Colorado Mammoth, 9 p.m.; Saskatchewan Rush at Vancouver Warriors, 10 p.m.

Feb. 22, 2025 - Georgia Swarm at Toronto Rock, 7 p.m.; Philadelphia Wings at Albany FireWolves, 7 p.m.; Rochester Knighthawks at Calgary Roughnecks, 9 p.m.; Buffalo Bandits at San Diego Seals, 10 p.m.

Week 14

Feb. 28, 2025 - Georgia Swarm at Ottawa Black Bears, 7 p.m.; Albany FireWolves at Rochester Knighthawks, 7 p.m.

March 1, 2025 - Buffalo Bandits at Saskatchewan Rush, 8 p.m.; Calgary Roughnecks at Colorado Mammoth, 9 p.m.; Halifax Thunderbirds at Las Vegas Desert Dogs, 10 p.m.

Week 15

March 7, 2025 - Toronto Rock at Halifax Thunderbirds, 6:30 p.m.; Vancouver Warriors at San Diego Seals, 10:30 p.m.; Rochester Knighthawks at Las Vegas Desert Dogs, 10:30 p.m.

March 8, 2025 - Calgary Roughnecks at Buffalo Bandits, 6:30 p.m.; Albany FireWolves at Philadelphia Wings, 7 p.m.; Saskatchewan Rush at Georgia Swarm, 7:30 p.m.

Week 16

March 14, 2025 - Saskatchewan Rush at Halifax Thunderbirds, 6 p.m.; Toronto Rock at Vancouver Warriors, 10 p.m.

March 15, 2025 - Colorado Mammoth at Philadelphia Wings, 1 p.m.; Rochester Knighthawks at Ottawa Black Bears, 3 p.m.; Georgia Swarm at Albany FireWolves, 7 p.m.; Buffalo Bandits at Calgary Roughnecks, 9 p.m.

March 16, 2025 - Las Vegas Desert Dogs at San Diego Seals, 5 p.m.

Week 17

March 21, 2025 - Ottawa Black Bears at Halifax Thunderbirds, 6 p.m.; Las Vegas Desert Dogs at Buffalo Bandits, 7:30 p.m.

March 22, 2025 - Philadelphia Wings at Toronto Rock, 7 p.m.; Buffalo Bandits at Albany FireWolves, 7 p.m.; San Diego Seals at Calgary Roughnecks, 9 p.m.; Georgia Swarm at Vancouver Warriors, 10 p.m.

March 23, 2025 - Colorado Mammoth at Ottawa Black Bears, 3 p.m.

Week 18

March 28, 2025 - Ottawa Black Bears at Philadelphia Wings, 7 p.m.

March 29, 2025 - San Diego Seals at Rochester Knighthawks, 7 p.m.; Vancouver Warriors at Buffalo Bandits, 7:30 p.m.; Colorado Mammoth at Saskatchewan Rush, 9 p.m.

March 30, 2025 - Halifax Thunderbirds at Georgia Swarm, 3 p.m.

Week 19

April 4, 2025 - Calgary Roughnecks at Saskatchewan Rush, 9 p.m.; Albany FireWolves at Vancouver Warriors, 10 p.m.

April 5, 2025 - San Diego Seals at Halifax Thunderbirds, 6 p.m.; Ottawa Black Bears at Rochester Knighthawks, 7 p.m.; Philadelphia Wings at Georgia Swarm, 7:30 p.m.; Buffalo Bandits at Colorado Mammoth, 9 p.m.

April 6, 2025 - Toronto Rock at Las Vegas Desert Dogs, 5 p.m.

Week 20

April 11, 2025 - Vancouver Warriors at Toronto Rock, 8 p.m.

April 12, 2025 - Georgia Swarm at Philadelphia Wings, 7 p.m.; San Diego Seals at Albany FireWolves, 7 p.m.; Las Vegas Desert Dogs at Ottawa Black Bears, 7 p.m.; Halifax Thunderbirds at Buffalo Bandits, 7:30 p.m.

April 13, 2025 - Saskatchewan Rush at Colorado Mammoth, 4 p.m.

Week 21

April 18, 2025 - Halifax Thunderbirds at Toronto Rock, 7 p.m.; Calgary Roughnecks at Las Vegas Desert Dogs, 10:30 p.m.; Albany FireWolves at San Diego Seals, 10:30 p.m.

April 19, 2025 - Toronto Rock at Rochester Knighthawks, 6 p.m.; Buffalo Bandits at Georgia Swarm, 7:30 p.m.; Philadelphia Wings at Vancouver Warriors, 8 p.m.; Ottawa Black Bears at Saskatchewan Rush, 9 p.m.; Colorado Mammoth at Calgary Roughnecks, 9 p.m.

What else should new fans know about the National Lacrosse League?

The National Lacrosse League (NLL) is North America's largest professional lacrosse league. Founded in 1986, the NLL is comprised of 14 franchises across the United States and Canada.