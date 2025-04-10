Open Extended Reactions

The 2024 NBA rookie class was perhaps the most maligned of the past decade, lamented by league executives for its dearth of top-end talent in that draft. As we check in for this season's final rookie rankings, there is good news: This group has settled in nicely relative to those expectations.

Granted, the bar was low, and the jury is still out on how the 2024 class will hold up over time. But with the regular season wrapping up Sunday, this is shaping up as a class that will produce plenty of longtime NBA players with plenty of long-term upside.

The top two rookies on my list are Atlanta's Zaccharie Risacher, last year's No. 1 overall pick, and San Antonio's Stephon Castle, picked No. 4 and currently the betting favorite for NBA Rookie of the Year.

As always, this rookie ranking is not representative of long-term potential. It is meant as a snapshot of how the class is faring overall. Players such as Reed Sheppard, whose role has been inconsistent with the Houston Rockets, and Devin Carter, who has played a limited role for the Sacramento Kings since returning to the court after a shoulder injury, were left off as a result, despite the fact that I'm still bullish on their outlooks.

This final edition was geared toward recognizing players who played regular roles for solid stretches of the season, although those who were injured for periods of time still received consideration.

So, who's the No. 1 rookie of the 2024-25 season?

