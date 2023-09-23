ESPN's "Monday Night Football" is back this season with play-by-play announcer Joe Buck and analyst Troy Aikman.

Week 3 features another doubleheader -- the Philadelphia Eagles visiting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Los Angeles Rams taking on the Cincinnati Bengals. For more on all Week 3 matchups, check out our game guide.

How can I watch the 'Monday Night Football' doubleheader?

Our coverage starts with "Monday Night Countdown" on ESPN from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET live from the studio.

Then you can watch the Eagles at Buccaneers kickoff at 7:15 ET on ABC and ESPN+. To watch the Rams at Bengals, tune into ESPN or ESPN2 for kickoff at 8:15 ET.

"ManningCast" with Peyton and Eli Manning will return in Week 4.

2023 'Monday Night Football' schedule

Week 4

Seattle Seahawks at New York Giants -- 8:15 p.m. ET (ABC/ESPN)

Week 5

Green Bay Packers at Las Vegas Raiders -- 8:15 p.m. ET (ABC/ESPN)

Week 6

Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Chargers -- 8:15 p.m. ET (ABC/ESPN)

Week 7

San Francisco 49ers at Minnesota Vikings -- 8:15 p.m. ET (ABC/ESPN)

Week 8

Las Vegas Raiders at Detroit Lions -- 8:15 p.m. ET (ABC/ESPN)

Week 9

Los Angeles Chargers at New York Jets -- 8:15 p.m. ET (ABC/ESPN)

Week 10

Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills -- 8:15 p.m. ET (ABC/ESPN)

Week 11

Philadelphia Eagles at Kansas City Chiefs -- 8:15 p.m. ET (ABC/ESPN/ESPN+)

Week 12

Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings -- 8:15 p.m. ET (ABC/ESPN)

Week 13

Cincinnati Bengals at Jacksonville Jaguars -- 8:15 p.m. ET (ABC/ESPN)

Week 14

Green Bay Packers at New York Giants -- 8:15 p.m. ET (ABC/ESPN+)

Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins -- 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Week 15

Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots -- 8:15 p.m. ET (ABC/ESPN)

Week 16

Baltimore Ravens at San Francisco 49ers -- 8:15 p.m. ET (ABC/ESPN+)