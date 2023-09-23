ESPN's "Monday Night Football" is back this season with play-by-play announcer Joe Buck and analyst Troy Aikman.
Week 3 features another doubleheader -- the Philadelphia Eagles visiting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Los Angeles Rams taking on the Cincinnati Bengals. For more on all Week 3 matchups, check out our game guide.
How can I watch the 'Monday Night Football' doubleheader?
Our coverage starts with "Monday Night Countdown" on ESPN from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET live from the studio.
Then you can watch the Eagles at Buccaneers kickoff at 7:15 ET on ABC and ESPN+. To watch the Rams at Bengals, tune into ESPN or ESPN2 for kickoff at 8:15 ET.
"ManningCast" with Peyton and Eli Manning will return in Week 4.
2023 'Monday Night Football' schedule
Week 4
Seattle Seahawks at New York Giants -- 8:15 p.m. ET (ABC/ESPN)
Week 5
Green Bay Packers at Las Vegas Raiders -- 8:15 p.m. ET (ABC/ESPN)
Week 6
Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Chargers -- 8:15 p.m. ET (ABC/ESPN)
Week 7
San Francisco 49ers at Minnesota Vikings -- 8:15 p.m. ET (ABC/ESPN)
Week 8
Las Vegas Raiders at Detroit Lions -- 8:15 p.m. ET (ABC/ESPN)
Week 9
Los Angeles Chargers at New York Jets -- 8:15 p.m. ET (ABC/ESPN)
Week 10
Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills -- 8:15 p.m. ET (ABC/ESPN)
Week 11
Philadelphia Eagles at Kansas City Chiefs -- 8:15 p.m. ET (ABC/ESPN/ESPN+)
Week 12
Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings -- 8:15 p.m. ET (ABC/ESPN)
Week 13
Cincinnati Bengals at Jacksonville Jaguars -- 8:15 p.m. ET (ABC/ESPN)
Week 14
Green Bay Packers at New York Giants -- 8:15 p.m. ET (ABC/ESPN+)
Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins -- 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Week 15
Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots -- 8:15 p.m. ET (ABC/ESPN)
Week 16
Baltimore Ravens at San Francisco 49ers -- 8:15 p.m. ET (ABC/ESPN+)