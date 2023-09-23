        <
        >

          How to watch Eagles-Buccaneers, Rams-Bengals on Monday

          AP Photo/Matt Slocum
          • ESPN staffSep 23, 2023, 04:00 PM

          ESPN's "Monday Night Football" is back this season with play-by-play announcer Joe Buck and analyst Troy Aikman.

          Week 3 features another doubleheader -- the Philadelphia Eagles visiting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Los Angeles Rams taking on the Cincinnati Bengals. For more on all Week 3 matchups, check out our game guide.

          How can I watch the 'Monday Night Football' doubleheader?

          Our coverage starts with "Monday Night Countdown" on ESPN from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET live from the studio.

          Then you can watch the Eagles at Buccaneers kickoff at 7:15 ET on ABC and ESPN+. To watch the Rams at Bengals, tune into ESPN or ESPN2 for kickoff at 8:15 ET.

          "ManningCast" with Peyton and Eli Manning will return in Week 4.

          2023 'Monday Night Football' schedule

          Week 4

          Seattle Seahawks at New York Giants -- 8:15 p.m. ET (ABC/ESPN)

          Week 5

          Green Bay Packers at Las Vegas Raiders -- 8:15 p.m. ET (ABC/ESPN)

          Week 6

          Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Chargers -- 8:15 p.m. ET (ABC/ESPN)

          Week 7

          San Francisco 49ers at Minnesota Vikings -- 8:15 p.m. ET (ABC/ESPN)

          Week 8

          Las Vegas Raiders at Detroit Lions -- 8:15 p.m. ET (ABC/ESPN)

          Week 9

          Los Angeles Chargers at New York Jets -- 8:15 p.m. ET (ABC/ESPN)

          Week 10

          Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills -- 8:15 p.m. ET (ABC/ESPN)

          Week 11

          Philadelphia Eagles at Kansas City Chiefs -- 8:15 p.m. ET (ABC/ESPN/ESPN+)

          Week 12

          Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings -- 8:15 p.m. ET (ABC/ESPN)

          Week 13

          Cincinnati Bengals at Jacksonville Jaguars -- 8:15 p.m. ET (ABC/ESPN)

          Week 14

          Green Bay Packers at New York Giants -- 8:15 p.m. ET (ABC/ESPN+)

          Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins -- 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

          Week 15

          Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots -- 8:15 p.m. ET (ABC/ESPN)

          Week 16

          Baltimore Ravens at San Francisco 49ers -- 8:15 p.m. ET (ABC/ESPN+)