LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- One month ago, when Ben Johnson was introduced as the head coach of the Chicago Bears, the 38-year-old directed a message to his quarterback, who sat in the front row at his news conference.

"This roster that [general manager Ryan Poles has] already built, it is stocked. It's loaded," Johnson said. "Everyone wants to talk about the quarterback, and Caleb [Wiliams] -- I'm excited to work with you -- but it's gonna take more than just you. And there are a lot of pieces already in place."

After finalizing Johnson's coaching staff, stacking their draft board and organizing scenarios for free agency, the Bears head to Indianapolis this week for the NFL combine with the hopes of building around Williams after a 5-12 record during his rookie season.

In a letter to season ticket holders last week, team president and CEO Kevin Warren vowed that Johnson and Poles will be "aggressive" in free agency, while noting the Bears also have three of the top 41 picks in the draft.

That stockpile is different from the past two offseasons when Chicago entered the combine with the No. 1 pick. In 2023, the Bears used their time in Indianapolis to lay the groundwork for a trade before sending the draft's top selection to Carolina. Last year, they used the No. 1 pick to draft Williams.

In two months, the Bears will make their first-round pick at No. 10 and begin fulfilling Johnson's promise to his quarterback. Chicago also has the sixth-most cap space in free agency (around $59.1 million, per Roster Management).

Here are the areas of highest importance to Chicago's growth as the offseason begins.

Offensive line

Johnson, who spent the past three seasons as Detroit's offensive coordinator, benefitted from the Lions' strategy of spending high draft capital over multiple seasons on the offensive line. Detroit fielded three homegrown first-rounders (left tackle Taylor Decker, center Frank Ragnow and right tackle Penei Sewell) and acquired former 27th overall pick Kevin Zeitler (an upcoming free agent) to play right guard in 2024.

Adopting that strategy could help Williams significantly after he was sacked a league-high 68 times.

"I think offensive line is certainly an area that we need to get better play from going forward, something that Ryan and I have already talked about," Johnson said Jan. 22. "... I was certainly blessed the last few years with the men that I worked with. And that was something I would love to replicate here as well."

Three of Chicago's primary starters on the interior of the offensive line -- left guard Teven Jenkins, center Coleman Shelton and right guard Matt Pryor -- will be free agents in March. ESPN draft analysts Mel Kiper Jr. and Field Yates have the Bears selecting offensive linemen who appear to project best as guards in their recent mock drafts. At No. 10, Kiper is eyeing LSU's Will Campbell, who allowed two sacks over 524 pass-block snaps in 2024 while Yates has Texas tackle Kelvin Banks Jr., who boasts experience (42 starts) and skill (four pressures on 510 pass-blocking snaps in 2024).

Chicago has also been linked to several pending free agents, including Kansas City right guard Trey Smith, who started all 80 regular-season and playoff games for the Chiefs since he was drafted in 2021 and is not expected to receive the franchise tag. Drew Dalman, the top free agent center, would also help upgrade the interior of the O-line.

Will the Bears add another impact edge rusher during the offseason to pair with Montez Sweat? Talia Sprague-Imagn Images

Edge rusher

After a Week 18 win at Green Bay, Poles said defensive end Montez Sweat expressed "disappointment" with his second season in Chicago. The Bears' highest-paid player registered 5.5 sacks, nine tackles for loss and 12 quarterback hits for a defense that was 14th in adjusted sack rate and 24th in pass rush win rate (36.5%).

"As we continue to build the defensive line, adding more talent on that will help," Poles said. "When we looked at some of the chip numbers and the double-teams, [Sweat] did get a fair share of that too. And the way that you defeat that is add more talent to create more one-on-one matchups."

Chicago needs to upgrade its defensive end spot opposite Sweat. This year's draft class is deep at defensive line, which could allow Poles to choose a pass rusher at No. 10 and add some youth to a D-line that is aging (Sweat will be 29 next season while nose tackle Andrew Billings will be 30). Yates has four defensive linemen off the board by the time Chicago drafts in the first round and has six selected from Nos. 11 to 32.

The Bears could land one of the top defensive linemen in free agency or possibly a trade. Myles Garrett, who had 14 sacks in back-to-back seasons, has requested a trade from Cleveland. Philadelphia's Josh Sweat, who is set for free agency, was a game-wrecker in the Super Bowl with 2.5 sacks.

Running back

The run game was foundational for Detroit's success as the NFL's No. 1 offense under Johnson. The combination of Jahmyr Gibbs and former Bear David Montgomery allowed Johnson to create a dynamic attack out of the backfield that complemented Detroit's passing game.

Chicago's running backs underachieved in 2024 despite spending big on D'Andre Swift (career-low 3.8 yards per rush, 54.6 yards per game). Roschon Johnson was limited to 14 games because of injury and did most of his work in short yardage (150 yards, six TDs).

Though the offensive and defensive lines are the team's top priorities, the Bears need more stability for a run game that should be the backbone of this offense. Boise State's Ashton Jeanty is considered the top running back in his class, but North Carolina's Omarion Hampton, Iowa's Kaleb Johnson or Ohio State's Quinshon Judkins could be smart additions for the Bears with one of their two second-round picks.

Wide receiver

In his lone season with the Bears, Keenan Allen had the second-most targets (121), catches (70) and receiving yards (744) while scoring a team-high seven touchdowns. Allen was vital to the growth of Williams but turns 33 in April. If Chicago brings back the veteran receiver, it will need to be at a lower price tag than the $23.1 million he made in 2024.

DJ Moore and Rome Odunze are cemented into Chicago's long-term plans at receiver. How the Bears address adding a No. 3, preferably a speedy option on the outside, is something to watch. Chicago has not had success with the receivers it drafted after the first round under Poles (Velus Jones Jr., Tyler Scott) and needs quality depth to support Williams in the passing game.