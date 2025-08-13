NFL international search interest: 2025 trends to know

Open Extended Reactions

The NFL has been expanding its global footprint over the past two decades with a variety of international games. Sao Paolo, Dublin, London, Berlin and Madrid are featured cities on the NFL's international roadmap for the 2025 season.

In February 2025, the NFL announced that the first regular season game in Australia would be played in 2026. The Los Angeles Rams will be the designated home team at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia.

Let's dig into the NFL's timeline of international expansion.

History of NFL international efforts

When and where was the NFL's first international game?

The NFL has held games in other countries for almost 100 years. The first international regular-season game took place in Mexico City in 2005 between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers. The American Bowl and NFL Europe helped drive international interest through overseas preseason games and developmental training, respectively.

The league stepped up its overseas efforts even more with the launch of the International Series on Oct. 28, 2007. The New York Giants faced off against the Miami Dolphins at London's Wembley Stadium. The Giants won 13-10 en route to the franchise's third Super Bowl title. From 2007-12, Wembley Stadium hosted one regular-season NFL game each season.

Which team has played the most international games since the International Series kicked off?

The Jacksonville Jaguars take the top spot, having played 13 games in London since 2013 -- including back-to-back wins in 2023.

Which cities outside of the U.S. have hosted regular-season NFL games?

London has hosted the most regular-season games with a grand total of 42. Toronto takes second place with six, and Mexico City slots in at third with five.

What has contributed to the NFL's increased popularity overseas?

The NFL Global Markets Program has helped encourage growth by awarding international marketing rights to NFL teams in countries beyond the U.S. As of May 2025, all 32 NFL teams have been granted rights across 21 International Home Marketing Areas. NFL Academy campuses in England and Australia also help to develop student-athletes through American football training, education and life skills development.

Where does the NFL want to take international expansion next?

With the popularity of London games over the past decade, there has been discussion about having a full franchise permanently located in the region. Though the Jacksonville Jaguars (with their long run of games and existing local fan base) have been floated for a possible relocation, there are no confirmed plans.

The league also continues to look into new markets for international games. Scotland, Canada, Greece and the United Arab Emirates are current targets.

Overview of international search interest in the NFL

*Stats pulled from Google Trends in July 2025

Top NFL questions outside of the US over the past year:

When is the NFL draft? When does the NFL season start? How many NFL teams are there? How many games in NFL season? How long is an NFL game? Where to watch NFL? What does NFL stand for? How long is NFL halftime? How many quarters in NFL? When does NFL free agency start?

Top countries outside of the US searching for the NFL over the past year:

Canada Mexico Australia Ireland New Zealand Dominican Republic United Kingdom Germany Venezuela Austria

Examining the 2024-25 NFL season through an international search lens

Top-searched NFL teams outside the U.S. over the past year include:

Top-searched NFL players outside the U.S. over the past year include:

Rising NFL queries worldwide over the past year include:

Playoff picture NFL NFL draft order 2025 NFL trade deadline NFL MVP race NFL scores NFL standings NFL coverage map NFL stat leaders NFL free agents 2025

Rising queries in upcoming international NFL game locations

Rising NFL queries in Sao Paolo over the past year include:

Beyonce NFL

Anitta NFL

NFL Brasil onde asistir ("NFL Brazil where to watch")

Rising NFL queries in Dublin over the past year include:

NFL schedule release 2025

NFL Croke Park tickets

NFL fixtures 2025

Rising NFL queries in London over the past year include:

NFL stats

NFL season start 2025

NFL London games 2025

Rising NFL queries in Berlin over the past year include:

NFL spielplan 2025 ("NFL schedule 2025")

NFL adventskalender ("NFL advent calendar")

NFL mock draft 2025

Rising NFL queries in Madrid over the past year include:

Precio entradas NFL Madrid ("NFL tickets prices in Madrid")

Madden NFL 2025

NFL Bernabeu fecha ("NFL Bernabeu date")

