          NFL Week 7 uniforms: Chargers debut 'Charger Power' alternate look

          Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert and safety Derwin James Jr. pose in the "Charger Power" uniforms. chargers.com
          • Anthony GharibOct 16, 2025, 03:05 PM

          Week 7 of the NFL season will feature the anticipated debut of alternate uniforms.

          The Los Angeles Chargers will be wearing their all-gold "Charger Power" alternates against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. It's the first time in franchise history the Chargers will wear a gold jersey. The look -- revealed in July -- is meant to channel the energy and "progressive nature" of the Air Coryell days, according to the team. With Hall of Fame coach Don Coryell, the Chargers ranked first in offensive yardage from 1980 to 1983. Los Angeles' end zones at SoFi Stadium will be powder blue and feature the retro Chargers logo with a bold "H," which was used in the early days of the franchise.

          Many teams are opting for alternate monochromatic looks.

          On "Thursday Night Football," the Cincinnati Bengals are hosting their annual "White Bengal" game, with an all-white look against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The white helmet was first worn in 2022, and the Bengals have gone 4-1 in games when wearing the lid. The Dallas Cowboys once again wear their all-white arctic uniforms against the Washington Commanders. The Cleveland Browns will don an alternate look -- their all-brown "Alpha Dawg" uniforms -- against the Miami Dolphins. The Detroit Lions will wear their all-black alternates against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on "Monday Night Football."

          In the throwback scene, the San Francisco 49ers will rock their red throwbacks against the Atlanta Falcons on "Sunday Night Football."

          Here's a look at the Week 7 uniforms for all NFL teams, excluding the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens, who are on byes.

          Arizona Cardinals

          Helmet: White

          Jersey: Red

          Pants: TBA

          Atlanta Falcons

          Helmet: Black

          Jersey: White

          Pants: TBA

          Carolina Panthers

          Helmet: Silver

          Jersey: White

          Pants: TBA

          Chicago Bears

          Helmet: Navy

          Jersey: Navy

          Pants: White

          Cincinnati Bengals

          Helmet: White

          Jersey: White

          Pants: White

          Cleveland Browns

          Helmet: Brown

          Jersey: Brown

          Pants: Brown

          Dallas Cowboys

          Helmet: White

          Jersey: White

          Pants: White

          Denver Broncos

          Helmet: Navy

          Jersey: Sunset orange

          Pants: TBA

          Detroit Lions

          Helmet: Blue

          Jersey: Black

          Pants: Black

          Green Bay Packers

          Helmet: Gold

          Jersey: White

          Pants: Gold

          Houston Texans

          Helmet: Deep steel blue

          Jersey: Liberty white

          Pants: TBA

          Indianapolis Colts

          Helmet: White

          Jersey: White

          Pants: White

          Jacksonville Jaguars

          Helmet: Black

          Jersey: Teal

          Pants: TBA

          Kansas City Chiefs

          Helmet: Red

          Jersey: Red

          Pants: TBA

          Las Vegas Raiders

          Helmet: Silver

          Jersey: White

          Pants: Silver

          Los Angeles Chargers

          Helmet: White

          Jersey: Gold

          Pants: Gold

          Los Angeles Rams

          Helmet: Royal/sol

          Jersey: White

          Pants: TBA

          Miami Dolphins

          Helmet: White

          Jersey: White

          Pants: TBA

          Minnesota Vikings

          Helmet: Purple

          Jersey: Purple

          Pants: TBA

          New England Patriots

          Helmet: Silver

          Jersey: White

          Pants: TBA

          New Orleans Saints

          Helmet: Gold

          Jersey: White

          Pants: TBA

          New York Giants

          Helmet: Blue

          Jersey: White

          Pants: White

          New York Jets

          Helmet: Green

          Jersey: Green

          Pants: TBA

          Philadelphia Eagles

          Helmet: Midnight green

          Jersey: White

          Pants: TBA

          Pittsburgh Steelers

          Helmet: Black

          Jersey: Black

          Pants: Gold

          San Francisco 49ers

          Helmet: Gold

          Jersey: Red

          Pants: White

          Seattle Seahawks

          Helmet: Silver

          Jersey: College navy

          Pants: TBA

          Tampa Bay Buccaneers

          Helmet: Pewter

          Jersey: White

          Pants: TBA

          Tennessee Titans

          Helmet: Dark blue

          Jersey: Light blue

          Pants: White

          Washington Commanders

          Helmet: Burgundy

          Jersey: Burgundy

          Pants: TBA