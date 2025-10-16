Week 7 of the NFL season will feature the anticipated debut of alternate uniforms.
The Los Angeles Chargers will be wearing their all-gold "Charger Power" alternates against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. It's the first time in franchise history the Chargers will wear a gold jersey. The look -- revealed in July -- is meant to channel the energy and "progressive nature" of the Air Coryell days, according to the team. With Hall of Fame coach Don Coryell, the Chargers ranked first in offensive yardage from 1980 to 1983. Los Angeles' end zones at SoFi Stadium will be powder blue and feature the retro Chargers logo with a bold "H," which was used in the early days of the franchise.
Many teams are opting for alternate monochromatic looks.
On "Thursday Night Football," the Cincinnati Bengals are hosting their annual "White Bengal" game, with an all-white look against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The white helmet was first worn in 2022, and the Bengals have gone 4-1 in games when wearing the lid. The Dallas Cowboys once again wear their all-white arctic uniforms against the Washington Commanders. The Cleveland Browns will don an alternate look -- their all-brown "Alpha Dawg" uniforms -- against the Miami Dolphins. The Detroit Lions will wear their all-black alternates against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on "Monday Night Football."
In the throwback scene, the San Francisco 49ers will rock their red throwbacks against the Atlanta Falcons on "Sunday Night Football."
Here's a look at the Week 7 uniforms for all NFL teams, excluding the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens, who are on byes.
Arizona Cardinals
Helmet: White
Jersey: Red
Pants: TBA
Atlanta Falcons
Helmet: Black
Jersey: White
Pants: TBA
Carolina Panthers
Helmet: Silver
Jersey: White
Pants: TBA
Chicago Bears
Helmet: Navy
Jersey: Navy
Pants: White
Cincinnati Bengals
Helmet: White
Jersey: White
Pants: White
Cleveland Browns
Helmet: Brown
Jersey: Brown
Pants: Brown
Dallas Cowboys
Helmet: White
Jersey: White
Pants: White
Denver Broncos
Helmet: Navy
Jersey: Sunset orange
Pants: TBA
Detroit Lions
Helmet: Blue
Jersey: Black
Pants: Black
Green Bay Packers
Helmet: Gold
Jersey: White
Pants: Gold
Houston Texans
Helmet: Deep steel blue
Jersey: Liberty white
Pants: TBA
Indianapolis Colts
Helmet: White
Jersey: White
Pants: White
Jacksonville Jaguars
Helmet: Black
Jersey: Teal
Pants: TBA
Kansas City Chiefs
Helmet: Red
Jersey: Red
Pants: TBA
Las Vegas Raiders
Helmet: Silver
Jersey: White
Pants: Silver
Los Angeles Chargers
Helmet: White
Jersey: Gold
Pants: Gold
Los Angeles Rams
Helmet: Royal/sol
Jersey: White
Pants: TBA
Miami Dolphins
Helmet: White
Jersey: White
Pants: TBA
Minnesota Vikings
Helmet: Purple
Jersey: Purple
Pants: TBA
New England Patriots
Helmet: Silver
Jersey: White
Pants: TBA
New Orleans Saints
Helmet: Gold
Jersey: White
Pants: TBA
New York Giants
Helmet: Blue
Jersey: White
Pants: White
New York Jets
Helmet: Green
Jersey: Green
Pants: TBA
Philadelphia Eagles
Helmet: Midnight green
Jersey: White
Pants: TBA
Pittsburgh Steelers
Helmet: Black
Jersey: Black
Pants: Gold
San Francisco 49ers
Helmet: Gold
Jersey: Red
Pants: White
Seattle Seahawks
Helmet: Silver
Jersey: College navy
Pants: TBA
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Helmet: Pewter
Jersey: White
Pants: TBA
Tennessee Titans
Helmet: Dark blue
Jersey: Light blue
Pants: White
🚨BRITCHES REPORT🚨: The @Titans will be decked out in light blue jerseys, white britches and light blue socks in Sunday's game vs the @Patriots. pic.twitter.com/kHT5cCeE8z— Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) October 15, 2025
Washington Commanders
Helmet: Burgundy
Jersey: Burgundy
Pants: TBA