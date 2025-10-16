Open Extended Reactions

Week 7 of the NFL season will feature the anticipated debut of alternate uniforms.

The Los Angeles Chargers will be wearing their all-gold "Charger Power" alternates against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. It's the first time in franchise history the Chargers will wear a gold jersey. The look -- revealed in July -- is meant to channel the energy and "progressive nature" of the Air Coryell days, according to the team. With Hall of Fame coach Don Coryell, the Chargers ranked first in offensive yardage from 1980 to 1983. Los Angeles' end zones at SoFi Stadium will be powder blue and feature the retro Chargers logo with a bold "H," which was used in the early days of the franchise.

Many teams are opting for alternate monochromatic looks.

On "Thursday Night Football," the Cincinnati Bengals are hosting their annual "White Bengal" game, with an all-white look against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The white helmet was first worn in 2022, and the Bengals have gone 4-1 in games when wearing the lid. The Dallas Cowboys once again wear their all-white arctic uniforms against the Washington Commanders. The Cleveland Browns will don an alternate look -- their all-brown "Alpha Dawg" uniforms -- against the Miami Dolphins. The Detroit Lions will wear their all-black alternates against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on "Monday Night Football."

In the throwback scene, the San Francisco 49ers will rock their red throwbacks against the Atlanta Falcons on "Sunday Night Football."

Here's a look at the Week 7 uniforms for all NFL teams, excluding the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens, who are on byes.

Helmet: White

Jersey: Red

Pants: TBA

Atlanta Falcons

Helmet: Black

Jersey: White

Pants: TBA

Helmet: Silver

Jersey: White

Pants: TBA

Helmet: Navy

Jersey: Navy

Pants: White

Cincinnati Bengals

Helmet: White

Jersey: White

Pants: White

Cincinnati Bengals

Cleveland Browns

Helmet: Brown

Jersey: Brown

Pants: Brown

Cleveland Browns

Dallas Cowboys

Helmet: White

Jersey: White

Pants: White

Helmet: Navy

Jersey: Sunset orange

Pants: TBA

Detroit Lions

Helmet: Blue

Jersey: Black

Pants: Black

Helmet: Gold

Jersey: White

Pants: Gold

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Helmet: Deep steel blue

Jersey: Liberty white

Pants: TBA

Indianapolis Colts

Helmet: White

Jersey: White

Pants: White

Helmet: Black

Jersey: Teal

Pants: TBA

Helmet: Red

Jersey: Red

Pants: TBA

Helmet: Silver

Jersey: White

Pants: Silver

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Los Angeles Chargers

Helmet: White

Jersey: Gold

Pants: Gold

Los Angeles Chargers

Helmet: Royal/sol

Jersey: White

Pants: TBA

Helmet: White

Jersey: White

Pants: TBA

Helmet: Purple

Jersey: Purple

Pants: TBA

Helmet: Silver

Jersey: White

Pants: TBA

Helmet: Gold

Jersey: White

Pants: TBA

Helmet: Blue

Jersey: White

Pants: White

Tyler Kaufman/AP

Helmet: Green

Jersey: Green

Pants: TBA

Helmet: Midnight green

Jersey: White

Pants: TBA

Pittsburgh Steelers

Helmet: Black

Jersey: Black

Pants: Gold

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers

Helmet: Gold

Jersey: Red

Pants: White

Scot Tucker/AP

Helmet: Silver

Jersey: College navy

Pants: TBA

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Helmet: Pewter

Jersey: White

Pants: TBA

Helmet: Dark blue

Jersey: Light blue

Pants: White

🚨BRITCHES REPORT🚨: The @Titans will be decked out in light blue jerseys, white britches and light blue socks in Sunday's game vs the @Patriots. pic.twitter.com/kHT5cCeE8z — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) October 15, 2025

Washington Commanders

Helmet: Burgundy

Jersey: Burgundy

Pants: TBA