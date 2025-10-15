Tristan H. Cockcroft details why Tetairoa McMillan has been a frustrating player on fantasy rosters, but may still break out this season. (1:06)

Open Extended Reactions

The 2025 NFL draft class is off to a hot start through Week 6. Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka has the fourth-most receiving yards in the NFL (469), while Colts tight end Tyler Warren is second in receiving yards at his position (370). Elsewhere, the Browns and Giants have embraced rookie production on both sides of the ball. But how do the top first-year players stack up against each other?

We polled five NFL analysts and reporters -- Matt Bowen, Kalyn Kahler, Jeff Legwold, Matt Miller and Jordan Reid -- to make a consensus ranking of the top 10 rookies. Who cracked the list? Who just missed? Our experts also looked closer at quarterback Cam Ward's start with the Titans, picked out the most impressive position group and then named one overperforming late-rounder and one underperforming first-rounder.

Let's begin with the top 10 through six weeks.

Note: Chargers running back Omarion Hampton was omitted from consideration because he is on injured reserve with an ankle injury.

Jump to a section:

Top 10 | Just missed

Big questions

Stats: 27 receptions, 469 yards, 5 TDs

Drafted: Round 1, No. 19

Egbuka is the latest success in the Ohio State wide receiver pipeline to the NFL. His 78.2 receiving yards per game ranks seventh in the NFL. He's showing the sure hands and reliability of a 10-year veteran.

Egbuka has not only displayed his route-running ability in the short and intermediate areas, but he has also been a deep threat. His 17.4 yards per reception ranks fourth in the NFL, as quarterback Baker Mayfield has been able to consistently connect with him downfield. Despite already having Mike Evans and Chris Godwin Jr. as the top two options on the depth chart, the Buccaneers stuck to their "best player available" theory in the draft. It has paid off, even if Egbuka misses some time after injuring his hamstring in Week 6. -- Reid

Stats: 13 tackles, 0.5 sacks

Drafted: Round 1, No. 3

Carter leads rookie defenders in pressures (13), quarterback hits (eight) and total pass rush wins (16). His only half a sack came against the Commanders in Week 1, but his versatility at linebacker and edge rusher is what makes him so valuable to this Giants defense.

Before Week 6, Carter was the only player to have lined up on the edge, on the interior and at linebacker at least 40 times this season, per NFL Next Gen Stats. He has shown he can get to the quarterback with ease, and those sacks will come. -- Kahler

Stats: 29 receptions, 370 yards, 3 total TDs

Drafted: Round 1, No. 14

Warren has elevated the Colts' passing game in Shane Steichen's offense, using his rugged play style and alignment versatility to hit all levels of the field. Warren is averaging almost 62 receiving yards per game, and we've seen him produce from traditional tight end alignments while also shifting to slot, wide and even backfield sets to create conflict for opposing defenses. He has the makeup of a future All-Pro. -- Bowen

Stats: 27 receptions, 380 yards, 2 TDs

Drafted: Round 1, No. 8

McMillan entered the NFL as the best pure receiver from the 2025 class, and so far he has lived up to that billing. He has quickly become the go-to target for quarterback Bryce Young and is winning the one-on-one battles that a WR1 must dominate. That ability to win 50-50 balls was on his college tape, too, along with powerful route running. McMillan is on track for a 1,000-yard season in Carolina. -- Miller

Stats: 82 carries, 338 rushing yards, 20 receptions, 155 receiving yards, 5 total TDs

Drafted: Round 4, No. 105

Skattebo fell to the third day of the draft as a high-contact runner who ran a ho-hum 4.66-second 40-yard dash at his pro day. But with his bring-it-on style, he has carved out a place in the Giants' offense and in the hearts of the team's faithful.

Among the rookie backs, only the Raiders' Ashton Jeanty and the Chargers' Omarion Hampton have averaged more yards after contact per carry than Skattebo's 2.1. He also leads all rookies in runs for first downs (21), which is tied for fifth best in the league. Only six running backs in the NFL have more receiving yards than Skattebo, too. -- Legwold

play 0:55 Brian Burns loves 'fearless' Jaxson Dart-Cam Skattebo combo Brian Burns joins “The Rich Eisen Show” to discuss the Giants' win over the Eagles, led by Jaxson Dart and Cam Skattebo.

Stats: 52 tackles, 1 sack

Drafted: Round 2, No. 33

Schwesinger has arguably been the most impressive rookie defender this season. His range was among the many positives on his scouting report coming out of UCLA, and that has carried over into the NFL. The rookie learning curve hasn't affected him at all. His instincts, tackling ability and effort are on display weekly. Schwesinger was Cleveland's second defensive pick in the 2025 draft (defensive tackle Mason Graham went No. 5), but he is already a building block for a Browns defense that is among the best in the league. -- Reid

Stats: 40 tackles, 1 forced fumble, 1 interception

Drafted: Round 1, No. 31

Campbell was my No. 15-ranked prospect in the 2025 class, but he slipped due to injury questions after he had left shoulder surgery prior to the draft. Campbell has been healthy, impactful and playing like the do-it-all linebacker we saw at Alabama. His range was a trademark of his college game, and that's showing up on Sundays, too.

Campbell is smooth and instinctive in pass coverage, and his best trait could ultimately be what he brings to the table as a pass rusher. That hasn't been unlocked yet in Philadelphia, but it's something to watch as he gets more comfortable in his role. -- Miller

Stats: 6 starts, 90.8% pass block win rate, 83.3% run block win rate

Drafted: Round 1, No. 18

There is an argument to be made that, regardless of position, Zabel has had the best start to a season of any rookie. He started games at left guard, left tackle and right tackle at North Dakota State, and his transition to guard in the NFL has been seamless. He has not surrendered a sack -- NFL Next Gen Stats didn't even register him for a pressure allowed until Week 4 -- and he was flagged for the first time in Week 5 (holding penalty). Oh, and his run block win rate leads all guards in the league. -- Legwold

Stats: 84 carries, 383 rushing yards, 9 receptions, 62 receiving yards, 2 total TDs

Drafted: Round 2, No. 36

Judkins has the stature of an NFL lead back. He is an urgent runner with the foot quickness and short-area juice to make defenders miss in tight quarters. He has seen at least 20 touches in three games this season, and he can produce on screens and checkdowns. In Kevin Stefanski's offense, where the run game is a foundational component, Judkins has been an easy fit since his debut in Week 2. -- Bowen

play 0:42 Should fantasy managers start Quinshon Judkins in Week 7? Matt Bowen details why Quinshon Judkins is still valuable on fantasy rosters this week vs. the Dolphins, despite his season low against the Steelers.

Stats: 508 passing yards, 4 TD passes, 2 INTs, 167 rushing yards, 2 rushing TDs

Drafted: Round 1, No. 25

It was clear after Dart's preseason debut that Russell Wilson would not have the starting job for long. Coach Brian Daboll did his best to disguise his excitement about Dart but fooled absolutely no one. In his first start against the Chargers, Dart ran for 54 yards, a touchdown and five first downs, and he has rushed for more than 50 yards in every game since. That fearlessness and toughness has Giants fans dreaming of their own Josh Allen, who developed under Daboll in Buffalo.

Dart has also played well when facing pressure. Per NFL Next Gen Stats, he completed 9 of 13 passes (69.2%) for 99 yards and a touchdown throw when the Eagles blitzed in last Thursday night's win. He is already shifting New York's expectations. -- Kahler

Just missed

Armand Membou, OT, New York Jets: 6 starts, 90.4% pass block win rate, 79.3% run block win rate

Josh Simmons, OT, Kansas City Chiefs: 5 starts, 88.6% pass block win rate, 75.9% run block win rate

Will Campbell, OT, New England Patriots: 6 starts, 84.8% pass block win rate, 76.6% run block win rate

Ashton Jeanty, RB, Las Vegas Raiders: 105 carries, 424 rushing yards, 14 receptions, 73 receiving yards, 5 total TDs

Jacory Croskey-Merritt, RB, Washington Commanders: 60 carries, 344 rushing yards, 6 receptions, 61 receiving yards, 4 total TDs

Also received top-15 votes from our panelists: Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, New Orleans Saints; Jahdae Barron, CB, Denver Broncos; Mason Graham, DT, Cleveland Browns; Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Jacksonville Jaguars; Jacob Parrish, CB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers; Jonas Sanker, S, New Orleans Saints; Xavier Watts, S, Atlanta Falcons

How can Cam Ward improve on his rough start after coach Brian Callahan's firing?

It's the timing and ball location with Ward. Through six games, his average time to throw is 2.95 seconds (fourth highest), and he has been off target 20.7% of the time (third highest). Ward has the traits to be a very productive player in this league, but he must show a greater sense of timing and rhythm as a thrower with the Titans this season. See it faster, and deliver the ball with more precision. -- Bowen

Which position group overall has stood out the most so far this season?

When you consider how much hand-wringing goes on in the predraft run-up about the proper time to select a running back, this year's rookies have certainly shown there's value at the position. Yes, Hampton is on injured reserve, but he, Skattebo, Judkins and Croskey-Merritt have had productive starts as key elements in their respective offenses. Toss in Jeanty, who has been the busiest among the rookies with the fourth most carries in the league, and you have quite the RB class. -- Legwold

Which first-rounder is underperforming?

Ashton Jeanty, RB, Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders selected Jeanty at No. 6 to power a ground game under offensive coordinator Chip Kelly. Jeanty -- and the entire Raiders offense -- has been slow to launch. His 424 rushing yards are good for No. 9 in the league, but his 4.0 yards per carry rank 28th.

Since transitioning from college, Jeanty has struggled with his pacing when attacking the line of scrimmage and finding rushing lanes. The good news is that's something he can fix quickly once he feels more confident in his blockers. The Las Vegas offensive line isn't doing him any favors; only three backs have gotten fewer yards before first contact per rush than Jeanty (1.3). -- Miller

Which late-rounder is overperforming?

Jacory Croskey-Merritt, RB, Washington Commanders. We're going to stick with the running backs here, as the Commanders found their lead back in the seventh and final round of the draft. With 344 rushing yards and four touchdowns, Croskey-Merritt has already shown that he's capable of being a key part of coordinator Kliff Kingsbury's offense. His contact balance carried over from the University of Arizona to the NFL, as his 2.8 yards after first contact rank fourth overall.

Croskey-Merritt still needs to improve his ball security, with two fumbles this season. But the early returns on the rookie have been positive ever since he got a larger role when Austin Ekeler tore his right Achilles in Week 2. -- Reid