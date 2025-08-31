WWE Clash in Paris: Live results and analysis

Open Extended Reactions

The WWE returns to Paris, France for a premium live event this weekend, as the promotion hosts Clash in Paris at Paris La Défense Arena on Sunday afternoon.

The WWE World Heavyweight Championship will be up for grabs in the main event as title holder Seth Rollins will face Jey Uso, LA Knight, and CM Punk in a four-way match.

Another champion will put their belt on the line on Sunday, as Becky Lynch must defend her Women's Intercontinental Championship against Nikki Bella.

A trio of singles matches is also on the card, as John Cena squares off with Logan Paul, Roman Reigns goes head-to-head against Bronson Reed and Sheamus takes on Rusev.

Arda Ocal breaks down all the action in WWE Clash in Paris.