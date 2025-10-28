Adam Schefter joins "The Pat McAfee Show" to break down the latest he's hearing about the NFL trade deadline. (1:01)

Players with Nigerian ties dominated among the star African performers in week 8 of the NFL, with huge shifts coming from the likes of Rome Odunze and Moro Ojomo and touchdowns from Chuba Hubbard and David Njoku.

Meanwhile, Justin Eboigbe and Odafe Oweh -- both of Nigerian heritage -- were standouts in the Los Angeles Chargers' 37-10 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday night (or the early hours of Friday morning in Africa).

African Player of the Week: Justin Eboigbe

Eboigbe - a defensive lineman born in Forest Park, Georgia, but with family ties to Nigeria - made two sacks in a comfortable Chargers win.

The first sack came in the first quarter, with the Chargers 7-0 up but the game still very much up for grabs. Eboigbe crashed through a sea of bodies in white to haul down Carson Wentz.

On the stroke of half-time, the Chargers were 21-3 up and Wentz, now out for the season as he needs shoulder surgery, sought to launch a Hail Mary from close to the 50-yard line and get his team back in the game. Before he could release the ball, Eboigbe was on him, and the Vikings never recovered.

Cleveland Browns' Nigerian tight end David Njoku completes his celebratory touchdown jump against the New England Patriots. Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

African Moment of the Week: David Njoku

The Cleveland Browns lost 32-13 to the New England Patriots, but there was a moment to celebrate for Njoku on National Tight-End Day as he weaved through a sea of bodies to catch Dillon Gabriel's bullet touchdown pass with an acrobatic jump.

It was a difficult skill well-executed - although it came in the fourth quarter, with the Browns out of time to launch a late fightback.

The Browns are 2-6 after another difficult start to the season. However, with two touchdowns in three games, Njoku is at least finding his way back to form.

Born in Cedar Grove, New Jersey but formally recognised as a Chief in Igboland in 2022, Njoku has deep ties to Nigeria and continues to represent the flag with distinction.

Honorable Mentions

Eboigbe was not the only Nigerian-American player to get a sack for the Chargers against the Vikings. Odafe Oweh - born in Hackensack, New Jersey to a Nigerian-born father and a London-born mother of Nigerian descent - the linebacker was recently brought in on a trade from the Baltimore Ravens, which is looking more and more like a masterstroke.

The Ravens, in fairness, managed to get a win in week 8 - 30-16 over the Chicago Bears. However, there was a strong performance for the Bears from Rome Odunze. Born in Las Vegas to a Nigerian father, he continued his fine run of form with seven catches for 114 yards.

Chuba Hubbard - born in Canada to a Nigerian father and Canadian mother - scored a rushing touchdown for the Carolina Panthers, but his day also ended in defeat - 40-9 to the Buffalo Bills.

Adetomiwa Adebawore, who was born in Kansas City to Nigerian parents, made a sack for the Indianapolis Colts in their 38-14 win over the Tennessee Titans.

Bobby Okereke - a Nigerian-American linebacker born in Santa Ana, California - made eight tackles and a sack for the New York Giants in their 38-20 defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles. However, there was a Nigerian player who starred on the winning side, too, as Moro Ojomo picked up a sack.

Africa-born Player Watch

Born in Lagos before his family moved to the United States in the year he turned eight, the Eagles' Ojomo was the standout African-born player this week.

A reigning Super Bowl champion, defensive tackle Ojomo has enjoyed a strong start to the 2025 season with four sacks and one pass defended already. His fourth sack of the season came on Jaxson Dart, who frantically tried to weave his way through a five-man rush to no avail.

The Eagles went 6-2 for the season and are strong contenders for yet another Super Bowl.