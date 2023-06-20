Fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, lineup advice for Wednesday's MLB games

Look for our fantasy baseball starting pitcher rankings, hitter upgrades and downgrades daily to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions and for MLB betting tips. MLB game odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook, and fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.
For an in-depth look at what to expect in this daily article and for how to best utilize the information contained within, check out our handy primer here.
Note: This file will be updated with any overnight pitching changes or weather-related game postponements, along with the addition of the latest MLB game odds as of the indicated time of publication.
What you need to know for Wednesday's MLB games
By Todd Zola
Wednesday's action gets underway early with two 12:10 p.m. ET affairs, both hosted in the Sunshine State. All told, there are eight matinees, with the remaining seven tilts under the lights. There is something for everyone on the hill, from Shohei Ohtani to several rookies, one making his MLB debut.
Let's begin there with the Cleveland Guardians promoting Gavin Williams (2.6% rostered in ESPN leagues) for his inaugural start at home against the Oakland Athletics. Williams began the season with Double-A Akron but was quickly accelerated to Triple-A Columbus where the 23-year-old right-hander posted a 2.85 ERA and 1.07 WHIP, fanning 52 in 41 innings. With Triston McKenzie and Cal Quantrill both out and without a clear timetable to return, this is likely more than a spot start for Williams. The fact he'll be throwing to Bo Naylor, his catcher with the Clippers, should ease the transition. It also helps that Williams draws an Athletics lineup with the league's lowest wOBA and second-highest strikeout rate versus right-handers.
Another rookie tops the list of streaming candidates with southpaw Andrew Abbott (32.4% rostered) taking the ball for the Cincinnati Reds to wrap up an early-week home set with the Colorado Rockies. Abbott is one of the reasons the Reds have surged to the top of the NL Central, as he has yet to allow a run in his first three starts. That said, 12 strikeouts to nine walks in 17⅔ frames indicate a correction is impending. However, the Rockies are one of the league's worst road teams facing lefties, having the second-lowest wOBA and sixth-highest strikeout rate under those conditions. Regression doesn't punch a time clock and it's agnostic toward the opponent, so this call is mostly about Abbott enjoying a favorable matchup and his suddenly productive offense in a good spot facing lefty Kyle Freeland.
While hitting streaks have been shown to be nonpredictive, there is credible research demonstrating pitchers on a roll have a better than 50% chance of continuing to throw well. There is obviously still some risk, but based on that, Garrett Whitlock (13.9%) deserves consideration for Wednesday night's road date with the Minnesota Twins. The Boston Red Sox have turned to James Paxton and four youngsters in their rotation, with Whitlock coming through with wins in his last two outings, over which he fanned 13 while issuing only two free passes in 13⅓ innings. Adding to Whitlock's appeal is that the Twins' 27.1% strikeout mark is the highest in the league with a right-hander on the hill.
Perhaps the most difficult decision on the slate is Michael Kopech (48.9%) and the Chicago White Sox hosting the Texas Rangers and the league's highest-scoring offense. Kopech's team managers are deciding whether to use him, while those in just over half of ESPN leagues are contemplating whether to pick him up. The allure is a 1.77 ERA and 0.93 WHIP with 48 punchouts over his last 35⅔ innings, spanning six starts. The cause for concern is that he walked six Seattle Mariners in 4⅓ innings in his last outing. Perhaps this combination renders Kopech a better DFS or strikeout prop play than traditional fantasy starter, but considering how dominating Kopech was prior to his last effort, using him in defensible in all formats.
Matt McLain (26.6%) remains one of the most underappreciated batters in the league. He's averaging a solid 2.5 fantasy points per game, along with contributing across all categories in rotisserie scoring. McLain and fellow Reds righty swingers Nick Senzel (2.7%) and Tyler Stephenson (35.7%) are all in a great spot facing Freeland.
It's not too late to start a free fantasy baseball league. Draft now and start fresh with a 0-0 record beginning the next scoring period. Come and join the fun of ESPN's brand new standard scoring format!
Starting pitcher rankings for Wednesday
Best Sub-50% rostered hitters for Wednesday
Best and worst hitters from the day are generated by THE BAT X, a projection system created by Derek Carty using advanced methods like those used in MLB front offices, accounting for a variety of factors including player talent, ballparks, bullpens, weather, umpires, defense, catcher pitch-framing, and lots more.
Lars Nootbaar (STL, RF -- 18%) at Trevor Williams
Kevin Newman (CIN, 2B -- 1%) vs. Freeland
Brendan Donovan (STL, 2B -- 26%) at T. Williams
Andrew McCutchen (PIT, LF -- 25%) vs. Kyle Hendricks
Amed Rosario (CLE, SS -- 45%) vs. Paul Blackburn
Seiya Suzuki (CHC, RF -- 49%) at Rich Hill
Yainer Diaz (HOU, C -- 1%) vs. Tylor Megill
Zach McKinstry (DET, 3B -- 5%) vs. Brady Singer
Joc Pederson (SF, LF -- 9%) vs. Yu Darvish
Worst Over-50% rostered hitters for Wednesday
Josh Lowe (TB, RF -- 70%) vs. Tyler Wells
DJ LeMahieu (NYY, 3B -- 51%) vs. Luis Castillo
Michael Harris II (ATL, CF -- 74%) at Aaron Nola
Jake Cronenworth (SD, 2B -- 69%) at Sean Manaea
J.D. Martinez (LAD, DH -- 78%) at Ohtani
MJ Melendez (KC, C -- 55%) at Matthew Boyd
Giancarlo Stanton (NYY, RF -- 62%) vs. Castillo
Matt Chapman (TOR, 3B -- 88%) at Sandy Alcantara
Austin Riley (ATL, 3B -- 96%) at Nola