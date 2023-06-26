Fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, lineup advice for Tuesday's MLB games

Look for our fantasy baseball starting pitcher rankings, hitter upgrades and downgrades daily to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions and for MLB betting tips. MLB game odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook, and fantasy advice is geared towards ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.
For an in-depth look at what to expect in this daily article and for how to best utilize the information contained within, check out our handy primer here.
Note: This file will be updated with any overnight pitching changes or weather-related game postponements, along with the addition of the latest MLB game odds as of the indicated time of publication.
What you need to know for Tuesday's MLB Games
By Derek Carty
If you're streaming pitchers on Tuesday, Bryan Woo (6% rostership) is your clear best choice. The only two pitchers that THE BAT X projects better today are Shohei Ohtani and Kevin Gausman, so it's pretty good company to be in. Woo has followed up dominant minor league numbers with dominant major league numbers (12.7 K/9, 2.99 xFIP across four starts) despite a misleading 5.09 ERA. He faces one baseball's weakest offense in the Washington Nationals here and is a must-start in all formats.
If Woo is already owned or you want to double-dip, Martin Perez (26%) and David Peterson (2%) are both excellent options as well. Perez faces the Tigers, and Peterson gets the Brewers. While he doesn't project as well as Woo overall, he does project for more strikeouts (6.4) than anyone other than Ohtani and Gausman. Peterson was perhaps the unluckiest pitcher in all of baseball during his first stint in the rotation this year, posting an 8.08 ERA despite a 3.42 xFIP. With a great home ballpark, he may even be worth keeping on your roster long-term if he can stick around in the Mets rotation.
Three aces find themselves in very difficult matchups on Tuesday and may be worth benching. Clayton Kershaw goes into Coors Field where he projects for a 4.77 ERA. He also projects for 5.5 strikeouts and a solid chance of a win, though, so he's borderline. Sandy Alcantara in Boston (5.12 projected ERA) and Joe Ryan in Atlanta with 86 degree heat and double-digit wind to center (5.60 ERA) are pretty clear sits, though.
The Dodgers are in Coors with 86-degree heat to face Connor Seabold today, and THE BAT X projects them for nearly 8 runs (!) on average.
Their stars are obviously rostered, but literally anyone who makes the roster and is available is worth starting today. Miguel Vargas (17%), Jason Heyward (0%), James Outman (24%), Miguel Rojas (1%), and Michael Busch (1%) are all possibilities. Also keep an eye on betting lines for Seabold; his unders will likely have huge value.
If you're looking for stolen bases, the matchup for the Angels is a great one against Michael Kopech (who also offers home run upside). Ohtani is obviously already going to be rostered, but his prop lines are often inefficient and may be particularly so in this one. Andrew Velazquez (0%), Taylor Ward (63%), David Fletcher (0%), and Mickey Moniak (2%) are all worth thinking about. If Velazquez cracks the lineup, he would have one of the best chances of anybody today regardless of rostership.
Looking to start a free fantasy baseball league? Come and join the fun of ESPN's brand new standard scoring format.
Starting pitcher rankings for Tuesday
Best Sub-50% Rostered Hitters for Tuesday
Austin Hays (BAL, LF -- 37%) vs. Brandon Williamson
Jarred Kelenic (SEA, CF -- 34%) vs. Trevor Williams
Cal Raleigh (SEA, C -- 24%) vs. Trevor Williams
J.P. Crawford (SEA, SS -- 6%) vs. Trevor Williams
Kevin Newman (CIN, 2B -- 1%) at Cole Irvin
Daniel Vogelbach (NYM, DH -- 1%) vs. Colin Rea
Ramon Urias (BAL, 3B -- 1%) vs. Brandon Williamson
Aaron Hicks (BAL, CF -- 2%) vs. Brandon Williamson
Tommy Pham (NYM, LF -- 4%) vs. Colin Rea
Matt McLain (CIN, SS -- 24%) at Cole Irvin
Worst Sub-50% Rostered Hitters for Tuesday
Carlos Correa (MIN, SS -- 75%) at Spencer Strider
Christian Yelich (MIL, LF -- 88%) at Justin Verlander
Elly De La Cruz (CIN, SS -- 84%) at Cole Irvin
Rowdy Tellez (MIL, 1B -- 55%) at Justin Verlander
Keibert Ruiz (WSH, C -- 52%) at Luis Castillo
Michael Harris II (ATL, CF -- 81%) vs. Sonny Gray
Hunter Renfroe (LAA, RF -- 61%) vs. Dylan Cease
Nathaniel Lowe (TEX, 1B -- 89%) vs. Matthew Boyd
Willy Adames (MIL, SS -- 67%) at Justin Verlander
Jonah Heim (TEX, C -- 88%) vs. Matthew Boyd