Fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, lineup advice for Saturday's MLB games

Look for our fantasy baseball starting pitcher rankings, hitter upgrades and downgrades daily to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions and for MLB betting tips. Game odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook, and fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.
What you need to know for Saturday's MLB games
By Mike Sheets
Acquired from the Cleveland Guardians at the trade deadline, Aaron Civale (51% rostered in ESPN leagues) will make his Tampa Bay Rays debut on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers. Civale has been lights out over the last month, delivering a 1.45 ERA and 0.80 WHIP across his last six starts. During that stretch, he hasn't surrendered more than two runs in any outing. Against a Tigers offense that owns the second-worst wRC+ (86) in the American League since the All-Star break, Civale looks like a top-tier streaming option.
Since coming off the injured list, Kenta Maeda has provided a big boost to the Minnesota Twins rotation, posting a 2.63 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 12.2 K/9 in seven starts. Fantasy managers haven't caught on, though, as he's still a free agent in nearly 80% of ESPN leagues. On Saturday, Maeda matches up against the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose offense has struggled over the last 30 days (87 wRC+, .304 wOBA). Stream him if he's available.
Steven Matz (9%) has been better than you think of late. The left-hander re-joined the St. Louis Cardinals rotation back in early July, and since then he's produced a 1.69 ERA with a 1.01 WHIP and more than a strikeout per inning across five starts. In his last three outings, he's allowed just one run over 17 total frames. While it's hard to project this type of sustained success for the veteran lefty, he draws an extremely favorable home matchup versus the Colorado Rockies on Saturday. Away from Coors Field, the Rockies have one of the worst offenses in baseball, ranking bottom-five in MLB with an 83 wRC+ and a 26.5% K%.
Edouard Julien (9%) has been an underrated fantasy producer for the Minnesota Twins. Dating back to June 25, the rookie is slashing .341/.430/.624 with six homers, 10 RBIs and 15 runs. Julien has done most of his damage this season against right-handed pitching (.303/.397/.564), and on Saturday he matches up with right-hander Ryne Nelson, who is allowing a .363 wOBA to lefty swingers. Fire Julien up as a streamer if you have a void in your middle infield.
With Trevor Williams toeing the rubber for the Washington Nationals on Saturday, we could see the Cincinnati Reds offense put up a crooked number. Not only has the right-hander been tattooed by left-handed batters this year (.305/.357/.511), but he will also be pitching in one of baseball's most hitter-friendly environments. Lefty hitters Jake Fraley (39%), Joey Votto (10%), Will Benson (5%) and TJ Friedl (13%) all look like prime streaming options, while righties Matt McLain (51%) and Christian Encarnacion-Strand (13%) are in play, too.
Starting pitcher rankings for Saturday
Best sub-50% rostered hitters for Saturday
Best and worst hitters from the day are generated by THE BAT X, a projection system created by Derek Carty using advanced methods like those used in MLB front offices, accounting for a variety of factors including player talent, ballparks, bullpens, weather, umpires, defense, catcher pitch-framing and lots more.
Joc Pederson (SF, LF -- 6%) at Paul Blackburn
Tyler O'Neill (STL, LF -- 18%) vs. Ty Blach
Max Kepler (MIN, RF -- 4%) vs. Ryne Nelson
Ezequiel Duran (TEX, 3B -- 23%) vs. Ryan Weathers
Carlos Santana (MIL, 1B -- 22%) vs. Luis Ortiz
Mitch Garver (TEX, DH -- 2%) vs. Weathers
Jarren Duran (BOS, CF -- 25%) vs. Jose Berrios
Worst over-50% rostered hitters for Saturday
Brandon Lowe (TB, 2B -- 55%) at Tarik Skubal
Hunter Renfroe (LAA, RF -- 59%) vs. George Kirby
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (ARI, LF -- 51%) at Kenta Maeda
C.J. Cron (LAA, 1B -- 54%) vs. Kirby
J.D. Martinez (LAD, DH -- 77%) at Blake Snell
Ty France (SEA, 1B -- 66%) at Tyler Anderson
Jose Abreu (HOU, 1B -- 61%) at Nestor Cortes
MJ Melendez (KC, C -- 50%) at Cristopher Sanchez
Bryan Reynolds (PIT, CF -- 94%) at Corbin Burnes