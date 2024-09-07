Fantasy baseball Sunday advice: Top pitchers to stream

Open Extended Reactions

Seth Johnson makes debut

The Philadelphia Phillies starting pitching boasts the second best ERA in the league, behind only the Seattle Mariners. The Phillies have achieved this despite a 5.41 ERA from the fifth spot in the rotation, and that includes a 1.78 ERA in 35 1/3 innings from Spencer Turnbull. Taijuan Walker's 6.50 ERA and Tyler Phillips 7.44 mark did most of the damage.

The Phillies are promoting RHP Seth Johnson from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to start Sunday's matinee against the Miami Marlins in Florida. Johnson was acquired at the trade deadline from the Baltimore Orioles as part of the Gregory Soto deal.

Johnson was drafted 40th overall by the Tampa Bay Rays in the 2019 draft. He played shortstop through his junior season in college, but was drafted for his pitching potential. His development was curtailed by Tommy John surgery in 2022. Just as he was about to undergo the procedure, the Rays shipped him to the Orioles in a three-way trade also involving Houston. Jose Siri and Trey Mancini were the other main principles changing teams.

Johnson primary deploys a four-season fastball that sits around 93 mph but can touch 96 mph, along with a slider/cutter. He's not dominant, averaging fewer than a strikeout an inning while walking hitters at an above-average pace. His forte is keeping the ball in the yard, which is a solid pathway to success, but harder to achieve at the major league level.

Johnson (.4% rostered in ESPN league) enjoys a favorable scenario for his inaugural outing. The Marlins sport the fifth lowest wOBA, along with an above average strikeout rate facing right-handers. Johnson merits streaming consideration for those looking to pad their pitching stats.

Everything else you need to know for Sunday

The docket's top streamer is New York Mets RHP Luis Severino (28.4% rostered) with a home matchup against the Cincinnati Reds. For the season, Severino's 20.3% strikeout rate is pedestrian, though he checks in with a 25.7% mark nine starts spanning 49 2/3 innings since the break. The Reds are one of the most vulnerable teams with a righty on the hill, fanning at a 24.8% clip.

Johnson versus the Marlins is next, followed by Pittsburgh Pirates RHP Jared Jones (48.3% rostered). Generally, three weeks is too small of a sample to cast a judgment, but with Jones, it could be telling. Early on, the rookie was the talk of the town, before his teammate Paul Skenes hit the scene. Jones missed almost two months before returning in late August. He's made two starts since coming off the IL, striking out just eight while issuing four walks and allowing three homers in 10 1/3 innings. How Jones fares in his past three or four outings could have a major effect on his 2025 draft stick. On Sunday, Jones is in a good spot to display his first half form with a home date against the Washington Nationals. Their lineup doesn't strike out much, but they're below average in terms of wOBA and HR% facing righties.

Los Angeles Angels RHP Caden Dana earned his second career start after posting a quality start in his MLB debut. The rookie limited the Mariners to two runs on two hits in six frames. However, he only punched out four (the Mariners lead the league in strikeouts) while walking four. Dana will take the hill in Arlington to face a Texas Rangers lineup missing SS Corey Seager for the final three weeks. Since the break, the Rangers have the ninth worst wOBA facing right-handers.

Boston Red Sox RHP Brayan Bello is coming off a subpar effort against the Mets where he yielded four runs on seven hits in five innings. Look for the 25-year-old to bounce back on Sunday at home versus the Chicago White Sox. The White Sox take the league's least potent offense into Fenway Park.

Starting pitcher rankings for Sunday

Reliever report

Hitting report

Best Sub-50% rostered hitters for Sunday

Worst Over-50% rostered hitters for Sunday