Think back to where we were with Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase just three short months ago.

Over the span of his first three seasons in the league, Chase has been fantasy football's No. 7 wide receiver in total scoring, and No. 5 if using per-game averages, but as the season drew near he was still mired in a training camp contract dispute, one significant enough that it legitimately threatened his status for Week 1. Due to his limited preseason and opening-week practice time, he was one of our game's most disappointing players during the season's first two weeks, accruing 12.2 and 7.5 PPR fantasy points in losses to the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs, placing him 40th at his position in scoring.

Chase swiftly got into peak playing shape, however, and went on an all-out tear from that point, beginning with a two-touchdown, 29.8 point Week 3 performance against the Washington Commanders (albeit in another Bengals loss, as they dropped to 0-3). His fantasy managers might appreciate him most for the 45.1 points he scored for them on Week 14's Monday Night Football, but that was his third 40-point performance this season, putting him on a list with Charley Hennigan (1961), Isaac Bruce (1995) and Davante Adams (2020) as the only wide receivers in history who have reached that threshold three times in a single year.

Chase's rapid ascension of the fantasy leaderboard -- his 297.7 points scored from Week 3 forward are 17.8 more than anyone else in the league, and 98.72 more than any other wide receiver -- has made him the most common player found on ESPN playoff teams. His managers in 71.6% of leagues have advanced to their postseasons, and they might reap further rewards by rostering him, as he has an above-average fantasy playoff schedule (@TEN, CLE, DEN, @PIT) and plays for a team that is still mathematically (albeit barely) in the AFC playoff hunt.

Should Chase maintain his current scoring pace, he'd finish with 415.1 PPR fantasy points, second-most in history behind only Cooper Kupp's 439.5 in 2021. If we were to assume Chase follows his torrid pace from Week 3 forward, however, he'd be on track for 425.7. It has been quite a campaign for the fourth-year player still seeking a new deal.

Behind Chase, a pair of players generating a good share of Most Valuable Player Award buzz are the two next most-common on ESPN playoff teams: The Philadelphia Eagles' Saquon Barkley (68.6% of teams), the top-scoring running back and fourth-best player overall (300.0 PPR fantasy points), has been a difference-maker largely thanks to his five games of 30-plus points this season. Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (64.3% of teams), the top-scoring player in fantasy football (321.40 PPR fantasy points), has exceeded 25 points on six occasions, after having been merely the fourth player selected at his position during the preseason.

Here's the entire list of the 50 players who find themselves on the highest percentage of rosters to partake in ESPN fantasy football playoffs. Included are their preseason ADPs (average draft position) and year-to-date totals in PPR scoring. Below, you'll find more of my musings on trends that caught my eye.

Takeaways

As the football fan in us follows the Allen-Jackson-Barkley MVP race, the fantasy manager in us will surely be rooting for them to continue to lead us towards championship glory. Can they maintain their current fantasy point paces, and might one of them eclipse Chase as the No. 1 player on the list of fantasy finalists?

Check back right here in two weeks, as we'll update the list when the league finals dawn. In the meantime, best of luck if you have advanced this far!