Bandai Namco has announced its plans for the near future of Tekken 8, revealing the upcoming character Fahkumram. A heavily muscled and tattooed fighter wearing a diadem on his head, he will join the fighting game's roster of playable characters this summer.

Leading up to his arrival are two content updates. The first was released earlier this week and made several important balance adjustments to the game. In addition, it introduced the Tekken Ghost Showdown, Cyber Phantom Pack and Vigilante Tech Pack.

The next update is scheduled for June 3, and will feature a collaboration with Karate Kid: Legends, which will include a free cosmetic. It'll also bring a mix of free and paid costumes as well as another balance pass.

Fahkumram will arrive alongside the third announced update at an unspecified date in summer. On top of more balance changes, the heart of this version will be a collaboration with none other than PAC-MAN, one of the most iconic video game franchises of all time.

Bandai Namco already confirmed several big pieces of this collaboration, such as a new stage inspired by PAC-MAN, brand-new hit effects and a whole array of cosmetics.