Playground Productions has announced that Backyard Baseball '01 will be released for PC, iOS and Android on July 8, 2025. The thoroughly modernized version of the classic title is once more being developed by Mega Cat Studios and will feature 28 of its 31 original MLB stars.

Among the returning pros are Derek Jeter, Alex Rodriguez, Sammy Sosa, Mark McGwire, and Cal Ripken Jr. The game will include official MLB team logos, names and likenesses thanks to a cooperation between the publisher and the league.

Backyard Baseball '01's controls will be optimized for both touchscreen as well as mouse and keyboard controls, so fans can enjoy their nostalgia trip without having to fight against the jankiness of older control schemes.

The title follows its predecessors Backyard Baseball '97 and '98, which have previously been re-released on PC. Additionally, Backyard Baseball '97 relaunched on iOS, Android, PS5 and Nintendo Switch earlier this year.