EA Sports has released a third Ultimate Team squad as part of the ongoing Shapeshifters series in EA FC 25, adding another wave of player items with wild position changes and twists. The headliners for this team are Phil Foden and Kingsley Coman alongside Alessia Russo.

Foden, a Manchester City midfielder, has been moved into the defense as a left back with excellent offensive qualities, as he retains 98 in Pace and Dribbling and sports 95 in Passing. Foden can keep up with all but the fastest strikers and switch into offensive play with ease.

Coman, Bayern's French midfielder headed into the opposite direction, now playing as a well-rounded striker. He matches Foden in Pace and Dribbling on top of featuring a 95 in Shooting. Russo underwent a similar transformation, sporting stats above 90 in Pace, Shooting, Passing, Dribbling and Physical.

Also included in the third team's line-up is American star Christian Pulisic. He's become a central midfielder, ready to orchestrate the entire team's performance with a 96 in Pace and Passing.

Here's the full roster of EA FC 25 Shapeshifters Team 3: