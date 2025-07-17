Open Extended Reactions

Triple Espresso has announced that Copa City is set to release on March 26, 2026, on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. The Polish developer's soccer tycoon game was originally planned to be launched this summer, but the company requires the additional time to ensure the title's quality.

In Copa City, players will not manage a club's soccer team and aim to win championships like in the popular Football Manager series. Instead, they'll organize their team's home games and get stuck into the nitty gritty of the logistics behind such events. Players will have to ensure that the fans can get to and from the stadium on time, have access to food and drinks, and need to build appealing fan zones for them to feel at home in.

The developers have obtained official licenses for several major clubs and stadiums, such as Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Arsenal and Flamengo Rio de Janeiro. Two licensed teams are yet to be revealed.

In addition to announcing the game's release date, Triple Espresso have begun a crowdfunding campaign -- but it emphasized that the additional money is not required to finish the game's development. Instead, the studio wants to use the extra cash for additional features, which are outside the scope of its current budget.