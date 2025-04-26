We're through two days of the 2025 NFL draft, and I saw a lot of picks in Rounds 2 and 3 that I really liked. There was value to be had: Six players from my top 32 were still on the board when Cleveland kicked things off Friday at No. 33. (Yes, quarterback Shedeur Sanders was one of them ... and he's still available.) Front offices added impact edge rushers and playmakers that I thought might go in Round 1. And the way a few teams tackled needs was impressive. But some moves left me a little confused. Day 2 is where teams can find solid players at value, but there were definitely some reaches.

As we did after Round 1, let's put the second- and third-round picks into context. Which teams were the big winners of the night? To break down the best and worst from Friday, I leaned on my own Big Board rankings and prospect grades to get a sense of which teams got steals and which teams reached. Each roster's biggest needs, what each front office did in Round 1 and any trades involved in the picks -- both up and down the board -- were also important considerations.

We'll be back for Rounds 4-7 on Saturday (noon ET on ESPN and the ESPN App). I still have 15 players in my top 100 on the board, so expect some more impact selections on Day 3. (I listed my best available prospects at the bottom here with some early lookahead thoughts.) I'll also have complete post-draft grades for all 32 franchises late Saturday night, sizing up each class. But first, let's recap the highs and lows of Rounds 2 and 3, starting with one team that had an outstanding night.

Biggest winners and best picks from Rounds 2-3