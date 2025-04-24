The 2025 NFL draft is here. Field Yates and Mel Kiper Jr. are on the ground in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and making calls to sources around the league to figure out what will actually happen once teams are on the clock Thursday night (8 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC/ESPN App).

Sorting through all of the smokescreens late in the process can be difficult. Which teams want quarterbacks, and where could they get them? Are any franchises eager to make trades up (or down) the board? And when could we see the surprise picks that always shake everything up? We asked our experts to predict all the action as we close in on the first pick:

Yates projected all 32 first-round picks in his final mock draft. After months of studying the top prospects, he wove together what he's hearing, big team needs and how the board stacks up. He even included one big trade. Kiper broke down his latest intel, predictions and nuggets to know after talking to execs, coaches and scouts from around the NFL. He touched on a bunch of Day 1 selections but also shared buzz on sleepers and possible trade candidates.

Let's get to it. Here are Yates' final projections for Round 1, along with Kiper's best predictions and notes.

See more from :

Yates' top 200 | Kiper's top 150

Recent mock drafts

Yates' pick prediction: Cam Ward, QB, Miami

The Titans' entire offseason has been structured around making Ward the first pick of the draft, as the team spent big along the offensive line with Dan Moore Jr. and Kevin Zeitler to protect its future signal-caller. Ward is a dynamic, innovative thrower, and he can be the answer under center in Tennessee.