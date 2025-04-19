Open Extended Reactions

Preparing for the NFL draft is a labor of love. It's a grind to study an entire class, but it's also one of my favorite times of the year. The long process for 2025 is finally coming to an end, as Round 1 is April 24 -- less than one week away.

I wanted to pick a few prospects who jumped out to me on tape. The first five are names you already know -- true can't-miss first-rounders who are going to be stars. The second five are Day 2 sleepers I really like. These are guys I'd target if I were running an NFL team, and I could see all of them outperforming their eventual draft slots.

My 2023 list had C.J. Stroud and Jayden Reed, and my 2024 list called out Jayden Daniels, Edgerrin Cooper and Quinyon Mitchell. This year's list begins with the quarterback expected to go No. 1 overall and ends with a safety who might have to wait until later in Day 2 to get picked; I tried to hit a little bit of everything. Let's get to it.

Five can't-miss Day 1 prospects

Cam Ward, QB, Miami

Ward has gone from zero-star recruit to Incarnate Word (FCS) to Washington State to Miami. And now he seems destined to be the No. 1 pick after throwing for 4,313 yards and 39 touchdowns last season. It's an incredible journey, and it's a testament to his determination and resilience.

He is totally deserving of being the top selection for the Titans. Ward blends competitiveness, high football IQ, leadership traits and impressive physical skills. I love his command at the line of scrimmage and the way he recognizes coverage rotations after the snap. His overall arm strength and lightning-quick release make opponents defend every blade of grass. There's so much horsepower in his right arm. And Ward (6-foot-2, 219 pounds) is mobile enough to throw on the move from different platforms and creative enough to let it fly from different arm angles.

I just don't see many limitations. Ward has all the traits you want in a modern NFL quarterback.

Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

Think Emmitt Smith with breakaway home-run speed. That's Jeanty. He has it all:

Great vision and instincts to find rushing lanes

A low center of gravity and supernatural strength in his lower body and core to break arm tackles with ease

Impressive foot quickness and flexibility at 5-foot-9, 211 pounds to jump cut, accelerate and get to the third level

A big-play mentality and competitiveness that screams, "I'm a threat to go the distance at any time"

Good hands out of the backfield as a receiver and a willingness to step up as a blocker

Jeanty will be a superstar the second he touches the field in the NFL. He ran for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns last season. He forced 126 missed tackles. He even caught 23 passes. The potential fit with the Raiders at No. 6 would be fantastic; Las Vegas had a rough ground game last season. But he would also be tremendous with the Bears at No. 10.

Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado

Hunter is one of the best athletes to ever play college football. If you don't believe me, go ask his coach, Deion Sanders -- who has his own case for that distinction. Hunter played an incredible 1,458 snaps last season, and he dominated on both sides of the ball. Consider that he was fifth in receiving yards (1,258) and tied for second in receiving TDs (15) in the FBS last season on offense, and he also had four interceptions and 10 pass breakups on defense.

play 1:45 Travis Hunter ready to take the NFL by storm Check out the reasons why Travis Hunter can be a superstar in the NFL.

I originally believed Hunter should begin his NFL career as a cornerback -- where he could be an All Pro in Year 1 -- and gradually increase his role as a receiver. But I might be changing my mind. He has some of the most natural hands and ball-tracking skills I have ever seen. Hunter is smooth and as fluid as water in the way he glides through routes. And he is always under control and can adjust his 6-foot, 188-pound body to make incredibly difficult catches look routine.

Hunter is tough and better conditioned than anyone in this class. He wants to be great, and he has the skill set to do it. He is the very definition of a unicorn prospect. I love the potential of him in Cleveland, where he could improve that offense and help lift the defense.

Will Campbell, OT, LSU

Campbell has smooth and efficient movement traits which allow him to handle speed (and speed-to-power) off the edge. He is 6-foot-6, 319 pounds, but he moves like a 255-pound defensive end. I see flexibility, quickness and fluidity on tape, and he can get out in space to make blocks on screens.

But Campbell also displays brute strength and a nasty play mentality. He has the leverage and strength to be a force in the power-run game.

I believe Campbell -- who has 38 starts of experience -- is one of the top players in this class, regardless of position. Much has been made of his lack of ideal arm length (32⅝ inches), but I don't see it as an issue. This guy has sledgehammers for hands when he lands his punches, and he can sink and anchor to control any kind of pass rusher that opponents send his way. If New England picks him at No. 4, he'd immediately help the pass protection in front of Drake Maye.

Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State

Before the 2024 season began, Carter asked the Penn State coaching staff to be moved from off-ball linebacker to the edge. It sure seems like it was a very smart thing to do. Carter dominated last season with 12 sacks, 23.5 tackles for loss and 61 pressures. Those numbers all ranked in the top 10 in the FBS.

His Von Miller-like get-off quickness and bend as a pure speed rusher really stand out. NFL teams will drool over his pass-rush tools -- the cat-like quickness to counter inside with a spin move, or the ability to win with an up-and-under move. At 6-foot-3, 250 pounds, Carter also has a speed-to-power move that will get better as he gets stronger, and he will continue to improve in setting the edge in the run game and getting off blocks. Again, he just moved to the edge full-time last season; there's still untapped potential.

play 2:01 See why Abdul Carter is an elite NFL prospect Check out highlights from Penn State DE Abdul Carter ahead of the 2025 NFL draft.

That positional versatility is the cherry on top of his evaluation, and the team that drafts him could deploy him like Micah Parsons in Dallas. The Giants have a strong pass-rush depth chart, but I keep thinking Carter would be great on that defense at No. 3.

Five sleepers outside Round 1

RJ Harvey, RB, UCF

If you want explosive plays, this is your guy. Harvey is lightning in a bottle at 5-foot-8 and 205 pounds, with 4.4 speed in the 40 and really solid vision and instincts as a runner. He has instant juice, able to go zero to full speed in the blink of an eye. His 54 rushes for 10 or more yards tied for second in the nation behind Jeanty last season. In all, he had 1,577 yards and 22 touchdowns on the ground. Harvey shows patience and decisiveness to exploit any creases, and he runs right through arm tackles. He can make multiple defenders miss in a phone booth.

Harvey also has good hands out of the backfield, with three TD catches last season. He will compete in pass pro, too, with improving technique and toughness. Teams can use him on all three downs, and someone could get an impact rusher early in Round 3.

Isaac TeSlaa, WR, Arkansas

TeSlaa is going to be a problem for opponents as a slot receiver at the next level. His size (6-foot-3, 214 pounds), speed (4.43) and explosive movement traits make him a matchup nightmare in the middle of the field. Despite his bigger frame, he can get off the line with good foot quickness, hits another gear when he gets to the third level and tracks the deep ball well. TeSlaa also shows the body control in the short/intermediate pass game to get separation against man coverage, along with the instincts to uncover when facing zone.

He ultimately finished last season with 28 catches for 546 yards and three scores. But with size, speed, hands, after-the-catch upside and the ability to put defenders on the ground as a blocker, the lack of big-time production doesn't phase me. I like his skill set a lot, and I'm watching for TeSlaa to come off the board by the end of Round 2.

Harold Fannin Jr., TE, Bowling Green

His measureables won't blow you away, at 6-foot-3 and 241 pounds with 4.71 speed. But Fannin's fundamentals, production and competitiveness are outstanding. He caught 117 passes for 1,555 yards last season -- both No. 1 in the FBS -- and scored 11 scrimmage touchdowns.

Fannin can align as a Y or flex out in the slot, showing good release quickness, vertical push and body control. And I see exceptional courage and concentration when catching in traffic. Fannin is as tough as they come after the catch as a runner, and he's effective in that department. His vision, elusiveness and play speed led to huge gains and an FBS-high 882 yards after the catch last season.

If you like pure football players, you will love this prospect. I have him circled near the top of Round 3.

Quincy Riley, CB, Louisville

There is a premium placed on turnovers in the NFL, and Riley has a knack for producing them. He has 15 interceptions over his 55 career games at Middle Tennessee and Louisville. He also added 39 pass breakups and a forced fumble over that time.

Riley is a former high school state champion in the 100- and 200-meter track events, and he ran a 4.48-second 40-yard dash at the combine. At 5-foot-11, 194 pounds, he has the physical tools to play anywhere -- outside on the perimeter or inside in the slot, and in man, zone, press or off-coverage. You name it, he can do it. The exclamation point on his evaluation is that he is tough and will set the edge against the run in Cover 2, which we know is uncommon for players at his position. Riley would be a good pick at the bottom of Round 2.

Andrew Mukuba, S, Texas

Pound for pound, play for play, Mukuba is the toughest player in this class. He has an incredible competitive spirit. He landed one of the hardest hits that I have ever seen in college football, knocking Georgia QB Gunner Stockton's helmet off in the SEC Championship. He is a heat-seeking missile with 4.45 speed.

Mukuba also has excellent man cover skills, positional versatility and range. He has the instincts to make plays in the deep middle part of the field or in half-field zone looks, as seen by his five interceptions last season. All he lacks is ideal size -- he's 5-foot-11,186 pounds -- which will come into play if his tackling technique is not sound against bigger running backs and tight ends.

I'd want this guy on my team. No doubt. He could be an awesome pick at the bottom of Round 3.