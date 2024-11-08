MNF Week 10 ESPN+ schedule: How to watch Dolphins vs. Rams

Get ready for an electric Week 10 Monday Night Football clash when the Rams take on the Dolphins. (0:30)

We have reached Week 10 of the 2024 NFL season. ESPN's "Monday Night Football" is back with play-by-play announcer Joe Buck and analyst Troy Aikman.

This week's "Monday Night Football" game has Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins facing Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams. Can the Dolphins snap their losing streak?

How can fans watch "Monday Night Football"?

6 p.m. ET on ESPN - Monday Night Countdown

8 p.m. ET on ESPN - Monday Night Kickoff

8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN - Game coverage

Fans can catch all of the action in the ESPN streaming hub.

2024 'Monday Night Football' schedule

Week 11 (Nov. 18)

Houston Texans at Dallas Cowboys (8:15 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN2)

Week 12* (Nov. 25)

Baltimore Ravens at Los Angeles Chargers (8:15 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN2)

Week 13* (Dec. 2)

Cleveland Browns at Denver Broncos (8:15 p.m. ET; ESPN)

Week 14* (Dec. 9)

Cincinnati Bengals at Dallas Cowboys (8:15 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN+)

Week 15* (Dec. 16)

Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+)

Atlanta Falcons at Las Vegas Raiders (8:30 p.m. ET; ESPN)

Week 16* (Dec. 23)

New Orleans Saints at Green Bay Packers (8:15 p.m. ET; ESPN)

Week 17* (Dec. 30)

Detroit Lions at San Francisco 49ers (8:15 p.m. ET; ESPN, ABC, ESPN+)

Week 18**

TBD

* For Weeks 12-17, the NFL can change which teams play Monday night. Matchup changes would be announced no later than 12 days before the game.

** For Week 18, the MNF game will be played before Monday because the regular season ends with the Sunday night game. The Week 18 schedule will be announced after the Week 17 games.

