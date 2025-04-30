Open Extended Reactions

If you are visiting New York's Times Square on May 2, the area could look a little different than usual. The popular tourist destination will be the stage to a boxing show featuring some of the best fighters in the sport. The ever-popular Ryan Garcia matches up against former junior welterweight champion Rolando "Rolly" Romero, former undisputed lightweight champ. Devin Haney returns against former 140-pound champion Jose Ramirez in a welterweight bout, and WBO junior welterweight champion Teofimo Lopez Jr. defends his title against unbeaten Arnold Barboza Jr.

Can Garcia and Haney win their respective fights to set up a rematch of their controversial no contest in April 2024? Will the Lopez who shined against Vasiliy Lomachenko and Josh Taylor show up Friday, or the one that struggled against lesser names such as Jamaine Ortiz and Steve Claggett? Will Barboza take advantage of his first title fights after 32 pro fights against Lopez, a fighter trying to prove he is still elite and unbreakable?

Let's look at the three matchups, highlight the fighters' skills and flaws and pick the winners.

Ryan Garcia (-900) vs. Rolando "Rolly" Romero (+550)

Left hook specialist vs. awkward punching power

Rolando Romero's tendency to leave his chin up when punching could be a problem against a counterpuncher like Ryan Garcia. Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images

Garcia is back under the bright lights after serving a yearlong suspension due to a positive test for a banned substance following his bout with Haney this past April. Under the guidance of Derrick James -- ESPN's 2022 trainer of the year -- for the third straight camp, Garcia is beginning to show signs of refined development. The 26-year-old is still raw in certain areas, but improved boxing smarts mean his ceiling remains high. When I think of Garcia's evolution, I can't help but draw a comparison to a young Manny Pacquiao. Early in his career, Pacquiao relied almost exclusively on a straight left hand, a weapon that helped earn him championships in eight boxing divisions. But he added nuance to his game once he teamed up with trainer Freddie Roach. Head movement, feints and a developed right hook completed his array of offensive weapons.

Similarly, Garcia is known for his devastating left hook, which is blisteringly fast, accurate and dangerous whether he's coming forward or retreating. What he lacks -- and what could elevate him to an even more daunting level -- is a sharp, consistent right cross. Garcia would easily become a legitimate double-fisted threat if James could help develop that punch. The man across the ring from Garcia, Romero, is a late starter in the sport, having laced up gloves for the first time at 17. His punching power is unorthodox but dangerous. He fits the "awkward power" mold of fighters such as Deontay Wilder, Ricardo Mayorga and Marcos Maidana. His power is not textbook or based solely on footwork. It is explosive, random and hard to prepare for but comes at a dangerous price. Romero's defense is severely lacking. He has been knocked out twice -- by Gervonta "Tank" Davis and Isaac "Pitbull" Cruz -- because of his reckless aggression and tendency to lunge in with his head up and hands down, leaving his chin wide open.

Ryan Garcia, left, uses the "scary shell" defensive strategy that is not always effective. Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images

Romero fights like a bully, pressuring and roughhousing. Every punch consists of bad intentions and a hard grunt to match. But as with most bullies, he tends to fold when pushed back on his heels. Under pressure, Romero's decision-making unravels, and there is panic. That's why I see Garcia having early success in this fight. He's the more technical, composed fighter with the faster hands and sharper timing. Romero will charge forward, looking to force Garcia to the ropes and catch him in that upright, back-turning posture (the scary shell). But Garcia should survive the early storm with a few clinches, repositioning the fight to the center of the ring and finding his range and distance with his jab. Once he establishes control, Garcia will unleash one of his signature left hooks and mix in a few other hook combinations with speed and explosive power to catch Romero clean.

Who wins?

Romero has a puncher chance if he can catch Garcia before Garcia catches him, but Romero seems less and less confident in his chin as of late. He doesn't take punches well anymore, and that's a recipe for disaster against someone with Garcia's speed, power and accuracy. I don't see this fight going past six rounds -- maybe not even four.

Teofimo Lopez (-225) vs. Arnold Barboza Jr. (+175)

Inconsistency vs. hunger

When Lopez steps into the ring, you never quite know which version you'll get, and that unpredictability is both a gift and a curse. He's one of the most mercurial figures in modern boxing. On one hand, his talent is fearsome; on the other, his inconsistency keeps us guessing. But there's one clear thing: Lopez rises to the occasion when the stakes are highest. Against Lomachenko, Lopez shocked the world and was voted by the Boxing Writers Association of America as its 2020 Fighter of the Year, with his father and trainer honored as Trainer of the Year. Against Taylor in June 2023 -- a fight many experts, myself included, picked in favor of Taylor -- Lopez once again proved his naysayers wrong, delivering, I believe, the best performance of his career.

Teofimo Lopez, left, defends his WBO junior welterweight title against Arnold Barboza Jr. Photo by Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy/Getty Images

Barboza, a seasoned and hungry No. 1 contender, has etched an inspiring path: Twelve years as a professional, 32 fights without a title opportunity, no shortcuts. He's a fighter forged in the long road of boxing oblivion who has earned every right to this title shot. He has fought in rugged battles, beating key names in the junior welterweight division such as Jose Ramirez in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and Jack Catterall in Manchester, England. That's not just resumé-building. It is character-building at its best.

Barboza comes into this fight as an underdog but with peak confidence after his decision win over Catterall in February. He's a well-rounded technician with slick counters, solid hand speed and ring smarts. He adapts well in fights, doesn't waste motion and keeps his defense tight. He's not flashy, but he's efficient. And when it comes to exploiting mistakes, few are sharper than Barboza. Lopez, on the other hand, is something of an enigma. He fights with the raw arrogance that dares you to beat him at his own game. It has put together a puzzle without the picture-on-the-box kind of confidence -- daring and risky, but brilliant to watch when Lopez is in rhythm with his internal beat.

He's explosive, unorthodox and athletically gifted with some of the best fast-twitch reactions in boxing. Just check out his highlight reel of knockouts. His footwork can seem smooth at times and erratic at others. But his timing, reflexes and ability to generate power while leaping into punches are elite. He's a boxer-puncher in the purest form, blending craft and flash with chaos.

All that said, Barboza has the style to frustrate Lopez, just as Jamaine Ortiz did in February 2024. Barboza would be wise to force Lopez to lead, because Lopez's lack of a consistent jab often leaves him guessing when to time his opponent with a counter. That's risky against a disciplined technician like Barboza, who will look to draw mistakes and capitalize. Barboza's sharp reads and ability to change rhythm midround could create openings, especially if he can turn Lopez and expose his occasionally poor footwork.

Barboza isn't without flaws, though. His lack of head movement in exchanges will leave him vulnerable to Lopez's explosive counters. If Barboza stands in front of Lopez in a high guard too long, Lopez will find ways to break through or punch around it. Straight shots to the body can open up the offense for Lopez, especially if Barboza shells up without angles or moves back in a straight line. Lopez's creativity and experience navigating high guards and punching through defenses could be a significant factor. This fight will be defined by small moments, exchanges near the pocket, subtle shifts in timing and tactical adjustments.

Expect mutual respect early. Barboza must box smart, manage distance and pick his spots aggressively, but he can't fall into a rhythm Lopez can read. Meanwhile, Lopez must remain patient, pick his counters wisely and punch with Barboza -- and after him -- to take advantage of his stationary guards and slower release of combinations as he finishes with a hook.

Ultimately, this is a leap in class for Barboza, who has never faced anyone quite like Lopez. His long professional journey has prepared him mentally, but he must now prove he can match the physical and tactical brilliance of a generational talent such as Lopez. If a focused Lopez shows up on fight night, we're in for a chess match played with fire.

Who wins?

This isn't just another title defense for Lopez. There is a lot of built-up pressure, and Barboza is a dangerous challenger. If Lopez is on point, his talent and experience could make all the difference. I see a knockout opportunity or a unanimous decision for Lopez, but if he's not at his best, this could become a gritty, hard-fought battle that ends in a draw or split decision win in either fighter's favor.

Devin Haney (-1200) vs. Jose Ramirez (+650)

Broken discipline vs. the battle-worn ex-champ

Haney was groomed, built and constructed from the ground up and sought knowledge from Floyd Mayweather -- one of boxing's best defensive fighters -- even formulating a boxing style similar to the all-time great. Haney's foundation was built on solid fundamentals, a consistent jab, sharp right crosses with occasional left hooks and lead uppercuts sprinkled in. But even under superior guidance, technical flaws can still be developed.

Something as simple as "holding the phone," a term used to describe an orthodox fighter keeping his right hand up against their ear to protect against left hooks. We saw this in April last year, when Garcia's left hook, a known, telegraphed commodity, still found Haney's chin repeatedly.

Devin Haney, left, returns to the ring for the first time in a year to face Jose Ramirez in a welterweight bout. Photo by Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy/Getty Images

Haney's failure to keep his right hand up when punching, like throwing his left jab in a bow and arrow form with his right guard pulled away from his face, is a flaw in his game that hurt him severely against Garcia, a fight in which he was knocked down three times with left hooks.

In his first fight since that defeat, Haney will face a warrior in Ramirez, who brings intensity and a heavy emphasis on body shots and left hooks into the ring.

Ramirez, 32, is coming off a November 2024 loss to Barboza, who tamed Ramirez's pressure with lateral movement and precise counterpunching. Ramirez's fights are never dull, but while watching him against Barbosa, the phrase "battle-worn" came to mind. Ramirez came to fight every second of every round, but he seemed to be a half step behind. It almost looked like his mind knew what it wanted to do, but his body hesitated. Time waits for no one in this sport, and ring battles, even glorious ones, steal pieces of a fighter's soul each time out.

Ramirez has gotten outboxed by former undisputed junior welterweight champion Taylor, and Barbosa. I know from experience, with each grueling camp, with each round of pushing yourself on pure will, the furnace assuredly dims. Ramirez will need patience and a clear understanding of cutting off the ring against Haney to beat the former undisputed champion at 135 pounds. Haney's demand for a catchweight of 144 pounds should, in theory, favor the older Ramirez, as he has fought at 140 pounds his entire career. However, fighting more comfortably with youthfulness and added weight can also benefit the 26-year-old Haney.

Who wins?

Haney brings a lot to the table with his speed, sharp jab and defensive awareness. Ramirez is tough and experienced, but he's not the fastest or most elusive guy. If Haney sticks to his usual game of smart boxing, lateral movement, clean counters, tie-ups, and fighting on the outside, it's hard to see Ramirez winning. I'll go with Haney by decision.