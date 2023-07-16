Fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, lineup advice for Monday's MLB games

Look for our fantasy baseball starting pitcher rankings, hitter upgrades and downgrades daily to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions and for MLB betting tips. MLB game odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook, and fantasy advice is geared towards ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

What you need to know for Monday's MLB Games

By Todd Zola

Twenty teams are in action to begin the fantasy week, with all 10 games played under the lights. The slate begins with three contests getting underway just after 7:00 PM ET. Only six of the scheduled starting pitchers are rosters in over half of ESPN leagues as most of the top of the rotation hurlers pitched over the weekend.

The top-ranked streaming option is Emmet Sheehan (12.6% rostered), who will take the hill in Camden Yards in what will be an intriguing series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Baltimore Orioles as the Orioles enter with a better record than the Dodgers. Sheehan is coming off the first disappointing start of his young career when the Pittsburgh Pirates lit him up on July 4, tallying five runs in 3 2/3 innings. Previously, Sheehan handled the Colorado Rockies in Coors Field, along with the Astros and Giants. It's not a great matchup with an Orioles lineup checking in a bit above average facing right-handers, but the ledger is thin with options.

Adding to the intrigue for this interleague set is Sunday's announcement that Baltimore is calling up top prospect Grayson Rodriguez to oppose Sheehan. This is far too risky a start to deploy Rodriguez, but how he fares could help deciding when to trust the highly regarded rookie. Rodriguez posted a 7.35 ERA and 1.74 WHIP in 10 first half outings before being demoted to Triple-A Norfolk. However, the 23-year-old right-hander then recorded a 1.69 ERA and .99 WHIP with 54 punch outs in 37 1/3 frames to earn another chance.

Next on the streaming list is Patrick Sandoval (28.8%) with a home matchup against the New York Yankees. Aiding the Los Angeles Angels southpaw is facing a lineup without Aaron Judge and Josh Donaldson. In addition, the Yankees opened the second half in Coors Field, and there's often an adjustment when returning to play at sea level. Sandoval posted an inconsistent first half. His 18.2% strikeout rate is low, but over his last five starts it's been 24%. However, a .400 BABIP over that span has inflated his ratios. Even with some favorable elements, this is another risky start, perhaps better suited for DFS GPP action than taking a chance so early in the fantasy week.

Checking to see who is facing the Oakland Athletics has proven to be beneficial. Monday offers an intriguing streaming candidate with Nick Pivetta (5.3%) returning to the Boston Red Sox rotation. The righty's last three outings have been 62, 67 and 76 pitches, so he may not be able to pitch more than five frames, but that was enough for Pivetta to fan 10 Athletics while recording a win heading into the break.

The Detroit Tigers aren't often highlighted for their hitting prowess, but with a home date against Jordan Lyles, there are a few batters worth considering. Riley Greene (17.9%) returned right before the break and looks primed to pick up where he left off before missing around five weeks with a stress fracture in his left fibula. Kerry Carpenter (1.2%), Matt Vierling (1.2%) and Akil Baddoo (.4%) are also in the mix for what should be a productive evening in Motown.

