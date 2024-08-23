Open Extended Reactions

Pitching brewing in Milwaukee

Unexpectedly, the Milwaukee Brewers pitching staff currently ranks in the top three in ERA. The starters are a respectable 11th-best, with the bullpen checking in at third overall. Even more amazing is that the club is doing this after dealing ace SP Corbin Burnes prior to the start of the season and hasn't had SP Brandon Woodruff all year long. Plus, closer Devin Williams missed the first four months of the campaign.

The staff doesn't excel in any specific area. It ranks 14th in strikeout rate and ninth-lowest in walk rate. The Brewers have surrendered home runs at the third-highest clip but have also yielded the sixth-lowest BABIP, fueling the eighth-best WHIP. Brewers pitching has been a bit fortunate with a 76.2% LOB mark, but its 3.92 xFIP is 11th-best, indicating that this is still a borderline top-10 staff when the luck is stripped out.

Freddy Peralta is the de facto ace, but his 3.86 ERA is hurting the team. Colin Rea and Tobias Myers have anchored the rotation, with trade fortification from Frankie Montas and Aaron Civale. Montas was acquired at the deadline and Civale joined the club in early July.

Civale (12.8% rostered in ESPN leagues) gets the call for Friday's road date with the Oakland Athletics. Civale has posted a 4.10 ERA with the Brewers, with the club winning only three of his seven starts. However, he has recorded consecutive quality starts, picking up the win in both.

Civale sets up well for a third straight solid effort. Since the break, the Athletics are averaging the sixth-fewest runs per game while fanning at the third-highest clip facing right-handers. Civale isn't dominant, with a below average 21.7% strikeout rate, but he should tick that up on Friday. Consider Civale to be one of the best streaming options on the slate.

What you may have missed on Thursday

Baltimore Orioles 1B Ryan Mountcastle left yesterday's game in the ninth inning due to a wrist issue. He initially hurt it in the second inning diving into second base, but the pain worsened as the game progressed. Mountcastle will presumably be examined today, after which his status for tonight will be clarified.

Detroit Tigers SS Javier Baez is being evaluated for an undisclosed injury. The club has summoned Ryan Kreidler from Triple-A Toledo, ostensibly to take over the roster spot if Baez requires another trip to the IL. With a .515 OPS this season, Baez has been a fantasy non-entity. However, if Baez is out, rookie SS Trey Sweeney will, at minimum, occupy the busier side of a shortstop platoon. Sweeney exhibited the type of power-speed combination in the minors that is craved by fantasy managers.

On Thursday, the New York Yankees optioned Oswald Peraza to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre, creating an opening for today's activation of Jazz Chisholm Jr.. Chisholm is slated to return to third base and he only needs seven more games at the hot corner to garner 3B eligibility for 2025.

Texas Rangers SP Max Scherzer was scheduled for a rehab start tonight, but he's been scratched for undisclosed reasons. More information should arise over the course of the day and weekend. On the other hand, SP Jacob deGrom tossed two innings last night in his rehab outing with Double-A Frisco. He threw 29 pitches, with several at 99 mph and a few even touching triple digits. The right-hander fanned three and didn't walk anyone in his first time taking the hill since undergoing his second Tommy John surgery. The first came in 2010, just after deGrom was drafted by the New York Mets.

Everything else you need to know for Friday

