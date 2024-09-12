Open Extended Reactions

Add DJ Herz to your streaming mix

The Washington Nationals, currently 14.5 games out of the National League wild-card race, are on pace to be the next NL team officially eliminated from playoff contention. There haven't been many positive takeaways for the Nats' pitching staff, which ranks 25th in MLB with a 4.36 ERA this season, but DJ Herz''s emergence as one of the team's top hurlers is certainly noteworthy.

Through 16 starts in 2024, Herz owns a solid 3.82 ERA and 1.22 WHIP. He has held opponents to two or fewer earned runs eight of his last nine starts. However, the 23-year-old's real strength lies in his ability to miss bats. With 93 strikeouts over 75 1/3 innings, he holds an impressive 28.9% strikeout rate, a mark that would rank seventh-highest in baseball if he had enough innings to qualify.

Against the Miami Marlins at home, Herz is an easy streaming option for Thursday's eight-game slate. The Marlins have been the worst team in the NL this year versus left-handed pitching (75 wRC+), ranking bottom-four in both walk rate (6.7%) and ISO (.122). Herz is available in 95% of ESPN leagues.

By Todd Zola

Houston Astros 2B Jose Altuve left yesterday's game early due to discomfort in his right side. He appeared to hurt himself on a swing in the fifth inning. Altuve completed the at-bat, but did not come out for the sixth. The club was already shorthanded with OF Chas McCormick out as a result of a sore wrist. McCormick ran into the outfield wall on Tuesday. It's unclear whether either player will start this afternoon when the Astros try to avoid being swept in the finale of their three-game home series against the Oakland Athletics.

Philadelphia Phillies DH Kyle Schwarber was scratched from last night's lineup due to a sore elbow. He seemingly suffered the injury Tuesday night while diving back to the bag on a pickoff throw. The Phillies were also without J.T. Realmuto for the fifth game in a row as the backstop is nursing a knee contusion. The club is off today and is hopeful that both Schwarber and Realmuto can return tomorrow for the opener of a home series against the New York Mets.

Arizona Diamondbacks RHP Merrill Kelly had to exit last night's start due to left hamstring cramps. Kelly completed four innings before leaving. The injury isn't considered serious, but the right-hander has previously experienced the issue. He's tentatively expected to make his next start, currently slated for next Monday.

The Diamondbacks went on to defeat the Texas Rangers 14-4. A save was credited to LHP Jordan Montgomery after he hurled three scoreless frames against the team he helped beat the Diamondbacks in last season's World Series. It's been an otherwise frustrating season for the southpaw, starting with his late signing, then his poor pitching performance between multiple injuries.

The Atlanta Braves placed RHP Reynaldo Lopez on the 15-day IL because of right shoulder inflammation. Lopez experienced shoulder tightness during his Tuesday start, mustering just one inning before exiting. The Braves were hopeful that Lopez could avoid missing so much time with so little of the season remaining, but they've now made the move. A logical replacement is RHP Ian Anderson, who hasn't appeared in the majors since 2022. Anderson pitched in the minors on Tuesday night, so he lines up perfectly to take Lopez's spot. Anderson has spent most of the season with Triple-A Gwinnett where he's posted a 4.27 ERA and a 1.48 WHIP. Control has been an issue, which is common for those recovering from Tommy John surgeries.

Los Angeles Dodgers OF Teoscar Hernandez was finally back in action last night. He had missed the previous four contests due to an ankle contusion, incurred after being hit by a pitch last Friday.

