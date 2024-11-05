        <
        >

          2024 NFL Week 10: Betting odds, lines and spreads for every game

          play
          Why Tyler Fulghum is taking the over for Ravens-Bengals (0:35)

          Tyler Fulghum breaks down why he's leaning towards the over in a potential shootout between the Bengals and Ravens to kick off Week 10. (0:35)

          • ESPN
          Nov 5, 2024, 04:14 PM

          Week 10 has us halfway through the 2024 NFL regular season and we've got got Sunday morning football on the slate as the Carolina Panthers and New York Giants will play in Munich, Germany as part of the NFL's international games series. The week will kick off with an AFC North showdown as the Cincinnati Bengals pay a visit to the Baltimore Ravens, a rematch of their Week 5 matchup in which the two teams combined for 80 points in a 41-38 Bengals win.

          After Sunday's game in Munich we get our regular allotment of 10 afternoon games, followed in prime time by the Detroit Lions at Houston Texans on Sunday night and the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Rams in L.A. for "Monday Night Football."

          Here's a look at all 14 games on the Week 10 slate. Football Power Index (FPI) by ESPN Analytics. Odds current as of publication time. For most current odds go to ESPN BET

          Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens -6
          Thursday, 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video

          Money Line: Bengals (+215) ; Ravens (-260)
          Total: 52.5; Opened: 52.5
          FPI favorite: Ravens by 8.1, 70.5% to win outright

          New York Giants -6 vs. Carolina Panthers
          Sunday, 9:30 a.m. ET, NFL Net

          Money Line: Giants (-250) ; Panthers (+210)
          Total: 41.5; Opened: 41.5
          FPI favorite: Giants by 2.4, 56.5% to win outright

          San Francisco 49ers -5.5 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
          Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

          Money Line: 49ers (-250) ; Buccaneers (+210)
          Total: 50.5; Opened: 48.5
          FPI favorite: 49ers by 1.3, 53.1% to win outright

          New England Patriots vs. Chicago Bears -6
          Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

          Money Line: Patriots (+230) ; Bears (-280)
          Total: 38.5; Opened: 39.5
          FPI favorite: Bears by 9.7, 73.9% to win outright

          Buffalo Bills -4 vs. Indianapolis Colts
          Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

          Money Line: Bills (-200) ; Colts (+170)
          Total: 46.5; Opened: 47.5
          FPI favorite: Bills by 5.9, 65.5% to win outright

          Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs -8
          Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

          Money Line: Broncos (+320) ; Chiefs (-425)
          Total: 41.5; Opened: 41.5
          FPI favorite: Chiefs by 10.9, 76.3% to win outright

          Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Washington Commanders -3
          Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

          Money Line: Steelers (+135) ; Commanders (-155)
          Total: 45.5; Opened: 44.5
          FPI favorite: Commanders by 1.6, 53.7% to win outright

          Atlanta Falcons -3.5 vs. New Orleans Saints
          Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

          Money Line: Falcons (-170) ; Saints (+145)
          Total: 46.5; Opened: 47.5
          FPI favorite: Falcons by 0.6, 52% to win outright

          Minnesota Vikings -4 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
          Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

          Money Line: Vikings (-200) ; Jaguars (+170)
          Total: 47.5; Opened: 46.5
          FPI favorite: Vikings by 3.1, 58% to win outright

          Tennessee Titans vs. Los Angeles Chargers -7.5
          Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET, FOX

          Money Line: Titans (+290) ; Chargers (-380)
          Total: 37.5; Opened: 38.5
          FPI favorite: Chargers by 6.4, 66.7% to win outright

          New York Jets vs. Arizona Cardinals -1.5
          Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

          Money Line: Jets (+100) ; Cardinals (-120)
          Total: 46.5; Opened: 45.5
          FPI favorite: Cardinals by 0.3, 50.5% to win outright

          Philadelphia Eagles -7 vs. Dallas Cowboys
          Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

          Money Line: Eagles (-360) ; Cowboys (+280)
          Total: 42.5; Opened: 43.5
          FPI favorite: Eagles by 7.9, 70.3% to win outright

          Detroit Lions -3.5 vs. Houston Texans
          Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC, Peacock

          Money Line: Lions (-195) ; Texans (+165)
          Total: 48.5; Opened: 48.5
          FPI favorite: Lions by 4.7, 62.3% to win outright

          Miami Dolphins vs. Los Angeles Rams -2.5
          Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN

          Money Line: Dolphins (+110) ; Rams (-130)
          Total: 50.5; Opened: 50.5
          FPI favorite: Rams by 2.1, 56.1% to win outright