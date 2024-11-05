Week 10 has us halfway through the 2024 NFL regular season and we've got got Sunday morning football on the slate as the Carolina Panthers and New York Giants will play in Munich, Germany as part of the NFL's international games series. The week will kick off with an AFC North showdown as the Cincinnati Bengals pay a visit to the Baltimore Ravens, a rematch of their Week 5 matchup in which the two teams combined for 80 points in a 41-38 Bengals win.
After Sunday's game in Munich we get our regular allotment of 10 afternoon games, followed in prime time by the Detroit Lions at Houston Texans on Sunday night and the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Rams in L.A. for "Monday Night Football."
Here's a look at all 14 games on the Week 10 slate. Football Power Index (FPI) by ESPN Analytics. Odds current as of publication time. For most current odds go to ESPN BET
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens -6
Thursday, 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video
Money Line: Bengals (+215) ; Ravens (-260)
Total: 52.5; Opened: 52.5
FPI favorite: Ravens by 8.1, 70.5% to win outright
New York Giants -6 vs. Carolina Panthers
Sunday, 9:30 a.m. ET, NFL Net
Money Line: Giants (-250) ; Panthers (+210)
Total: 41.5; Opened: 41.5
FPI favorite: Giants by 2.4, 56.5% to win outright
San Francisco 49ers -5.5 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX
Money Line: 49ers (-250) ; Buccaneers (+210)
Total: 50.5; Opened: 48.5
FPI favorite: 49ers by 1.3, 53.1% to win outright
New England Patriots vs. Chicago Bears -6
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX
Money Line: Patriots (+230) ; Bears (-280)
Total: 38.5; Opened: 39.5
FPI favorite: Bears by 9.7, 73.9% to win outright
Buffalo Bills -4 vs. Indianapolis Colts
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS
Money Line: Bills (-200) ; Colts (+170)
Total: 46.5; Opened: 47.5
FPI favorite: Bills by 5.9, 65.5% to win outright
Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs -8
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS
Money Line: Broncos (+320) ; Chiefs (-425)
Total: 41.5; Opened: 41.5
FPI favorite: Chiefs by 10.9, 76.3% to win outright
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Washington Commanders -3
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS
Money Line: Steelers (+135) ; Commanders (-155)
Total: 45.5; Opened: 44.5
FPI favorite: Commanders by 1.6, 53.7% to win outright
Atlanta Falcons -3.5 vs. New Orleans Saints
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX
Money Line: Falcons (-170) ; Saints (+145)
Total: 46.5; Opened: 47.5
FPI favorite: Falcons by 0.6, 52% to win outright
Minnesota Vikings -4 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX
Money Line: Vikings (-200) ; Jaguars (+170)
Total: 47.5; Opened: 46.5
FPI favorite: Vikings by 3.1, 58% to win outright
Tennessee Titans vs. Los Angeles Chargers -7.5
Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET, FOX
Money Line: Titans (+290) ; Chargers (-380)
Total: 37.5; Opened: 38.5
FPI favorite: Chargers by 6.4, 66.7% to win outright
New York Jets vs. Arizona Cardinals -1.5
Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS
Money Line: Jets (+100) ; Cardinals (-120)
Total: 46.5; Opened: 45.5
FPI favorite: Cardinals by 0.3, 50.5% to win outright
Philadelphia Eagles -7 vs. Dallas Cowboys
Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS
Money Line: Eagles (-360) ; Cowboys (+280)
Total: 42.5; Opened: 43.5
FPI favorite: Eagles by 7.9, 70.3% to win outright
Detroit Lions -3.5 vs. Houston Texans
Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC, Peacock
Money Line: Lions (-195) ; Texans (+165)
Total: 48.5; Opened: 48.5
FPI favorite: Lions by 4.7, 62.3% to win outright
Miami Dolphins vs. Los Angeles Rams -2.5
Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN
Money Line: Dolphins (+110) ; Rams (-130)
Total: 50.5; Opened: 50.5
FPI favorite: Rams by 2.1, 56.1% to win outright