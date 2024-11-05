Tyler Fulghum breaks down why he's leaning towards the over in a potential shootout between the Bengals and Ravens to kick off Week 10. (0:35)

Week 10 has us halfway through the 2024 NFL regular season and we've got got Sunday morning football on the slate as the Carolina Panthers and New York Giants will play in Munich, Germany as part of the NFL's international games series. The week will kick off with an AFC North showdown as the Cincinnati Bengals pay a visit to the Baltimore Ravens, a rematch of their Week 5 matchup in which the two teams combined for 80 points in a 41-38 Bengals win.

After Sunday's game in Munich we get our regular allotment of 10 afternoon games, followed in prime time by the Detroit Lions at Houston Texans on Sunday night and the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Rams in L.A. for "Monday Night Football."

Here's a look at all 14 games on the Week 10 slate. Football Power Index (FPI) by ESPN Analytics. Odds current as of publication time. For most current odds go to ESPN BET

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens -6

Thursday, 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video

Money Line: Bengals (+215) ; Ravens (-260)

Total: 52.5; Opened: 52.5

FPI favorite: Ravens by 8.1, 70.5% to win outright

New York Giants -6 vs. Carolina Panthers

Sunday, 9:30 a.m. ET, NFL Net

Money Line: Giants (-250) ; Panthers (+210)

Total: 41.5; Opened: 41.5

FPI favorite: Giants by 2.4, 56.5% to win outright

San Francisco 49ers -5.5 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Money Line: 49ers (-250) ; Buccaneers (+210)

Total: 50.5; Opened: 48.5

FPI favorite: 49ers by 1.3, 53.1% to win outright

New England Patriots vs. Chicago Bears -6

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Money Line: Patriots (+230) ; Bears (-280)

Total: 38.5; Opened: 39.5

FPI favorite: Bears by 9.7, 73.9% to win outright

Buffalo Bills -4 vs. Indianapolis Colts

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Money Line: Bills (-200) ; Colts (+170)

Total: 46.5; Opened: 47.5

FPI favorite: Bills by 5.9, 65.5% to win outright

Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs -8

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Money Line: Broncos (+320) ; Chiefs (-425)

Total: 41.5; Opened: 41.5

FPI favorite: Chiefs by 10.9, 76.3% to win outright

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Washington Commanders -3

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Money Line: Steelers (+135) ; Commanders (-155)

Total: 45.5; Opened: 44.5

FPI favorite: Commanders by 1.6, 53.7% to win outright

Atlanta Falcons -3.5 vs. New Orleans Saints

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Money Line: Falcons (-170) ; Saints (+145)

Total: 46.5; Opened: 47.5

FPI favorite: Falcons by 0.6, 52% to win outright

Minnesota Vikings -4 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Money Line: Vikings (-200) ; Jaguars (+170)

Total: 47.5; Opened: 46.5

FPI favorite: Vikings by 3.1, 58% to win outright

Tennessee Titans vs. Los Angeles Chargers -7.5

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET, FOX

Money Line: Titans (+290) ; Chargers (-380)

Total: 37.5; Opened: 38.5

FPI favorite: Chargers by 6.4, 66.7% to win outright

New York Jets vs. Arizona Cardinals -1.5

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

Money Line: Jets (+100) ; Cardinals (-120)

Total: 46.5; Opened: 45.5

FPI favorite: Cardinals by 0.3, 50.5% to win outright

Philadelphia Eagles -7 vs. Dallas Cowboys

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

Money Line: Eagles (-360) ; Cowboys (+280)

Total: 42.5; Opened: 43.5

FPI favorite: Eagles by 7.9, 70.3% to win outright

Detroit Lions -3.5 vs. Houston Texans

Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC, Peacock

Money Line: Lions (-195) ; Texans (+165)

Total: 48.5; Opened: 48.5

FPI favorite: Lions by 4.7, 62.3% to win outright

Miami Dolphins vs. Los Angeles Rams -2.5

Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN

Money Line: Dolphins (+110) ; Rams (-130)

Total: 50.5; Opened: 50.5

FPI favorite: Rams by 2.1, 56.1% to win outright