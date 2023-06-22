Who is trending up? Which rotations are changing? What's the latest with the notable injuries around the WNBA?

Here's a look around the league at the most fantasy relevant news and notes for all 12 teams:

There's no doubt that Haley Jones is one of the top rookies in the league. In her past four games, she's averaged 30.5 minutes and 19.7 fantasy points. With Aari McDonald injured, Jones has become an integral part of the Dream's rotation. Surprisingly, she's rostered in only 3.4% of ESPN leagues. You don't want to miss out on this rising star if you're in need of a guard.

Morgan Bertsch scored 27 fantasy points off the bench on Sunday against the Mystics. It was her first game since May 26th. Elizabeth Williams' minutes could be negatively affected by Bertsch's return. Depending on the size of your fantasy league, you should add Bertsch to your watch list or preemptively add her. She's only rostered in 5.2% of ESPN leagues.

Alyssa Thomas made history with her third career triple-double, matching Candace Parker and Sabrina Ionescu for the most in WNBA history. She's been on fire, scoring 43+ fantasy points in four consecutive games. Unfortunately, Brionna Jones has a noncontact lower leg injury and is ruled out for Thursday's game. Fantasy managers should closely follow the situation as it appears to be a serious injury. Jones was unable to put any weight on her right leg as a result of the injury.

Kristy Wallace has scored 20 or more fantasy points in three straight games. In two of those games, she played 25 minutes or more. Wallace is rostered in only 8.3% of ESPN leagues. She should be considered by fantasy managers in deeper formats. On another note, Aliyah Boston keeps making history. In Sunday's game against the Dream, she had her fourth game with at least 20 points while shooting 60% from the field, the most by a Fever rookie.

A hamstring injury has kept Sabrina Ionescu out of the past two games. It's looking like she'll play against the Dream on Friday after practicing on Wednesday. Ionescu's teammate, Breanna Stewart became the first player in WNBA history to record at least 200 points, 100 rebounds and 40 assists in their first 10 games of a season.

Elena Delle Donne's health has often hindered her, especially her back. However this season, she's been largely unaffected. The two-time WNBA MVP has missed only two games, fueling the Mystics' strong start. Delle Donne is averaging 18.4 points, her best since leading Washington to their first championship in 2019. She's already recorded four 20+ point games. Fantasy basketball managers benefit from her resilience and scoring ability.

Crystal Dangerfield recently made a triumphant return from her ankle injury, dazzling in her last two games. She's played 25 or more minutes and scored 16 or more fantasy points in both games. Dangerfield is only rostered in 8.1% of ESPN leagues. She's a streamer worth considering by fantasy managers in deeper formats.

A'ja Wilson is rewriting the record books in the WNBA, becoming the eighth player in league history with 20+ points and 10+ rebounds in 40 career games. She's already accomplished this feat four times this season, tying Breanna Stewart and Nneka Ogwumike. The Aces rank first in offensive rating and second in defensive rating. There are currently four Aces players in the top 30 in fantasy points: A'ja Wilson, Jackie Young, Chelsea Gray, and Kelsey Plum. It's no coincidence that these four players have the highest usage rates on the team.

Fantasy managers who took a chance on Dearica Hamby in the late rounds or picked her up off the waiver wire are undoubtedly wearing ear-to-ear grins. And why wouldn't they be? Hamby has been lighting up the fantasy scoreboard, racking up 28 or more points in three of her last five games. Not only that, but she's been logging an average of 31.6 minutes per game during this impressive stretch. It's no wonder her roster percentage has skyrocketed recently. Yet, unbelievably, she's still up available in 34.5% of ESPN leagues.

Dorka Juhasz left Tuesday's game in the second quarter with a nose injury. This talented forward has been on fire, scoring 20 or more fantasy points in her last two games. The good news is that she's expected to play on Thursday night. With Jessica Shepard and Aerial Powers already ruled out, Juhasz is poised to take on a substantial workload and log some significant minutes against the Sun. It's quite surprising that she's only rostered in 10.7% of ESPN leagues, so be sure to pick her up if you're in need of a streamer for your fantasy team.

In the absence of Brittney Griner and Diana Taurasi, younger players like Sug Sutton and Michaela Onyenwere are stepping up. Sutton has been impressive lately with four consecutive games of 20+ fantasy points and 32+ minutes played. Surprisingly, she's only rostered in 39.3% of ESPN leagues. Onyenwere has also been shining with four out of five games scoring 18+ fantasy points. Despite her performance, she's only rostered in 24.9% of ESPN leagues. Don't overlook these two players if you need a guard or forward for your fantasy team.

Keep an eye on two impressive rookies from the Storm. Ivana Dojkic, rostered in just 12.3% of ESPN leagues, has been scoring 22+ fantasy points in four of her last five games. Jordan Horston has also been shining, with 20+ fantasy points in three of her last four games. Despite their talent, they are only rostered in 19.5% of ESPN leagues. These players are playing a high number of minutes and can be valuable additions to your fantasy team, even though the Storm are in a rebuilding phase.