With fierce playoff showdowns raging in the NBA, 2K Games is getting ready to wind things down in NBA 2K25 as well -- and the next item on the agenda is the season's final Flash Pack. Releasing on May 7, it features a best-of selection of players and designs from throughout the season.

Among the chosen athletes to be included in this run are 100 OVR versions of Dwight Howard and Cade Cunningham, 99 OVR versions of Tyler Herro and Andrei Kirilenko, 98 OVR versions of Naji Marshall and Bilal Coulibaly, and Invincible versions of Victor Wembanyama and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

In total, more than 19 cards with 100 OVR and more than 55 cards with 99 OVR can be pulled from this final Flash Pack drop of the season. Towards the end of a game's lifecycle, it becomes common for dedicated players to field all-star teams with juggernauts like the ones above, so this is a good opportunity to catch up to friends or round out your own squad with a missing piece.

As part of this program, players can complete Flash Challenge Groups in the game to collect prize pieces and combine them to earn a 99+ OVR Premium Player Pack.

Players can also participate in the ongoing playoffs simulation challenges to earn athletes from every team for additional boosts to their rosters. As the playoffs continue, these challenges will be updated with improved rewards. Users who complete them all will earn themselves a powerful Invincible item from the team winning the championship.