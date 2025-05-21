Open Extended Reactions

A new update for MLB The Show 25 is available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch and it comes with generous visual upgrades. A whole host of athletes have received improved player models in the game and some gear has received the same treatment, adding yet more authenticity to the baseball sim.

Here is the full list of updated players:

The following equipment has also been updated:

44 Pro Fielding Glove-PRX

44 Pro fielding Glove-PRO44

Adidas Adizero Impact Silver Cleat

Evoshield Carbyne Batting Gloves

Franklin Vanilla Batting Gloves

The developers have also added the recently revealed Boston Red Sox City Connect uniforms, so players can select the brand-new kit for their next match. A few bugs have been caught and fixed in the update as well, smoothing out the experience in Franchise Mode and Road to the Show.

The developers updated every team's roster in this latest patch, while the next ratings update is scheduled for May 23.